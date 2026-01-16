Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Friday, January 16, 2026

Israel, Turkey, Arab Nations Asked Trump to Refrain From Attacking Iran

France replaces US as main intelligence provider to Kyiv, Macron says

U.S. Seizes Sixth Sanctioned Tanker Linked to Venezuela as Oil Control Campaign Expands

European troops in Greenland won’t change Trump’s mind, White House says

