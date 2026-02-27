Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:04 America/New_York Friday, February 27


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, February 27, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, February 27, 2026

Pentagon shoots down Customs and Border Protection drone

Trump’s claims about Iranian missile unsupported by U.S. intelligence, say sources

Pakistan declares ‘open war’ with Afghanistan’s Taliban as cross-border attacks escalate

Anthropic rejects Pentagon pressure as Hegseth threatens supply chain action


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.