Global Intelligence Report for Friday, February 13, 2026

The laser weapon deployed to target suspected drones in El Paso struck party balloons instead

U.S. aircraft carrier to be deployed to Middle East from Venezuela

CIA launches video campaign targeting Chinese military amid leadership purge

Trump pauses China tech bans ahead of Xi summit


