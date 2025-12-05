Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

06:56 America/New_York Friday, December 5


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, December 5, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, December 5, 2025

Zelensky's jet reportedly targeted by military-style drones as it arrives in Dublin

Lawmakers Divided Over U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Boat

U.S. Senators Move to Block Nvidia’s Advanced Chip Sales to China

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.