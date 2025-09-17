Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

6:14 America/Chicago Wednesday, September 17

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER & TECH ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Report for Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Trump’s UK visit will mix trade and tech talks with royal pomp

Zelensky Urges European Air Defense as Russian Strikes Intensify

Israel opens new route out of Gaza City for 48 hours as tanks advance

U.S. Investors, Trump Close In on TikTok Deal With China

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025