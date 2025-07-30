Report for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

U.S. Review of AUKUS Pact Underway as Strategic Concerns Mount

Germany Plans Major Arms Procurement to Bolster Conventional Forces

NSA General Counsel April Doss Ousted Amid Political Pressure

Russia Sentences Journalist to 12 Years Over Navalny Ties Amid Broader Crackdown

Trump Says Sanctions on Russia 'May or May Not' Work as Ultimatum Looms