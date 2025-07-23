Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:30 America/New_York Wednesday, July 23

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Report for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

U.S. nuclear weapons agency breached in Microsoft zero-day hack

US NATO ambassador warns China over 'subsidizing' Russia's war in Ukraine

Russian troops enter Pokrovsk, Ukrainian 'search and destroy' operation ongoing

U.S. to mediate Israel-Syria meeting Thursday to avoid new crises

China 'clearly' seeking to interfere in Taiwan's democracy, Taipei says ahead of recall vote

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now