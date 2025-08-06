Report for Wednesday August 6, 2025

Palantir secures major U.S. Army contract, further cementing partnership with U.S. government

Russia Considers Limited “Air Truce” in Ukraine as Strategic Concession to Trump

India Defies U.S. Pressure to Curb Russian Oil Imports Despite Tariff Threats

Lithuania Requests NATO Air Defense After Drone with Explosives Crosses from Belarus

Japan Reconsiders Pacifist Constitution Amid Rising Regional Threats and Strategic Uncertainty