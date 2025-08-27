Report for Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Xi to Host SCO Summit With Putin and Modi as Trump’s Tariffs Strain U.S.-India Relations

Denmark Summons US Envoy After Report of American Influence Operations in Greenland

U.S., Japan, and South Korea Launch Tech Forum to Counter North Korea’s Global IT Worker Scheme Used to Fund Weapons Programs

Trump to Lead White House Meeting on Postwar Gaza Plans While Egypt Trains Palestinians for Postwar Gaza Security Force Backed by Arab States

French, German, and Polish Leaders Visit Moldova in Show of Force as Analysts Warn Pro-Russian Government Could Enable Offensive Against Ukraine