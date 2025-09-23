Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:12 America/New_York Tuesday, September 23

CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER & TECH ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Open Source Report for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

UNGA 2025 Kicks Off with Big Crowds and Big Crises

Zelensky Presses for Action at U.N. as Russia, Ukraine Trade Drone Strikes

Copenhagen, Oslo airports shut down after drone sightings

EU officials say ‘third-party ransomware’ responsible for broad airport disruptions

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025