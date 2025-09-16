Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

6:17 America/Chicago Tuesday, September 16

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER & TECH ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Report for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

NATO should impose no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian drones, Poland says

U.S. attacks second suspected drug vessel from Venezuela, Trump claims

'Gaza is burning:’ Israel unleashes new ground operation

China fires water cannons at Philippine ships, accuses vessel of ramming coast guard boat

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025