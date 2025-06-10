8:34 America/New_York Tuesday, June 10

Report for Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Tensions surge as Trump deploys Marines, additional troops to Los Angeles





Russia launches one of war's largest air attacks on Kyiv





China’s Chokehold on This Obscure Mineral Threatens the West’s Militaries





Trump holds a lengthy Camp David strategy session with top team on Iran and Gaza





New cyber executive order rescinds prior policies, mandates quantum, AI measures

CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES China’s ‘Leap Forward’ in Drone Weapons. China’s military is undergoing a rapid transformation in drone warfare, powered by mass manufacturing, AI innovation, and civil-military fusion. Experts refer to this as a “leap forward,” as China transitions from copying U.S. drone designs to developing its own advanced systems. These include micro drones, kamikaze drones, and the Jiu Tian “drone mothership,” which can carry and deploy over 100 smaller UAVs. The focus of the People’s Liberation Army reflects lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine, a growing rivalry with the U.S., and preparations for a potential conflict with Beijing over Taiwan. China also leads in counter-drone tech, investing heavily in electronic warfare, laser weapons, and AI-powered interception systems. Over 3,000 manufacturers are now producing anti-drone equipment, with procurement increasing rapidly. While the U.S. still holds an edge in high-end drones, experts warn that it is falling behind in production scale and battlefield deployment speed. The Pentagon’s Replicator program aims to address this, but China’s momentum may soon close the gap. The Cipher Brief Opinion: A Closer Look at the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on Defense Spending. Walter Pincus critiques the $150 billion defense add-on to President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which pushes the FY 2025 U.S. defense budget over $1 trillion. Pincus notes the provision was quietly inserted into the reconciliation bill without normal hearings or debate—what some, including Sen. Jack Reed, call a “slush fund.” He highlights its major elements, including $29 billion for shipbuilding, $25 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense program (with controversial space-based intercepts), and $15 billion for nuclear modernization. Pincus questions the implications of bypassing standard budget processes and warns about the risks of on-orbit weaponization. He notes the Defense Department’s increasing involvement in border security and highlights the tension between military modernization and democratic transparency. Overall, Pincus sees this as a shift in how U.S. defense funding is authorized, through backdoor budget tactics that may sidestep accountability and debate. Walter Pincus critiques the $150 billion defense add-on to President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which pushes the FY 2025 U.S. defense budget over $1 trillion. Pincus notes the provision was quietly inserted into the reconciliation bill without normal hearings or debate—what some, including Sen. Jack Reed, call a “slush fund.” He highlights its major elements, including $29 billion for shipbuilding, $25 billion for the Golden Dome missile defense program (with controversial space-based intercepts), and $15 billion for nuclear modernization. Pincus questions the implications of bypassing standard budget processes and warns about the risks of on-orbit weaponization. He notes the Defense Department’s increasing involvement in border security and highlights the tension between military modernization and democratic transparency. Overall, Pincus sees this as a shift in how U.S. defense funding is authorized, through backdoor budget tactics that may sidestep accountability and debate. The Cipher Brief

THE AMERICAS Tensions surge as Trump deploys Marines, additional troops to Los Angeles. President Trump has ordered the deployment of 700 active-duty Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, to protect federal buildings and personnel in response to escalating protests over recent immigration arrests. This marks the first Marine deployment for civil unrest in an American city since 1992. The Marines, from the 1st Marine Division, are under U.S. Northern Command and are not authorized to engage with protesters. California Governor Gavin Newsom opposes the deployment, calling it unconstitutional and politically driven, and has filed a lawsuit to block it. Although most protests have been peaceful, some confrontations and vandalism occurred, prompting heightened federal response. Trump bypassed the Insurrection Act, typically used for such military actions, and instead issued an executive order. Critics warn that this rare move could set a dangerous precedent for domestic military involvement. The troop presence may grow, despite state objections, fueling ongoing debate over federal overreach. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to accelerate operations against undocumented immigrants, calling LA a “city of criminals” and asserting, “the more that they protest and commit acts of violence . . . the harder ICE is going to come after them." Wall Street Journal Reuters New York Times Associated Press Politico LAPD chief: Police had ‘no formal notification’ of Marines' deployment to LA. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday voiced concerns about the arrival of 700 Marines in the city, ordered by President Trump to protect federal property amid immigration protest unrest. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the department received no formal notice, calling the uncoordinated military presence a logistical challenge. He expressed confidence in the LAPD and its partners to handle the demonstrations, and called for clear and continuous lines of communications, between all agencies, in order to "prevent confusion" and "avoid escalation." California Governor Gavin has also vowed to deploy over 800 additional state and local officers to manage the situation, slamming the federal escalation. Axios Canada promises to boost defense spending and meet the NATO target much earlier. Canada has pledged to increase military spending to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP target by the end of this fiscal year—five years earlier than previously promised—amid trade and security talks with the U.S. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a C$9 billion boost for defense, including investments in recruitment, new equipment, and Arctic monitoring systems. The move aims to reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S., address criticisms from NATO allies, and strengthen its role in North American and European defense. Carney also signaled long-term increases in defense spending, possibly toward a 3.5% goal, as global threats rise and U.S. commitment to collective security wanes. Canada will also increase its aid to Ukraine and seek closer ties with European defense industries. The commitment supports ongoing negotiations with the U.S. for a new economic-security framework and could increase business for American defense contractors, though it may worsen Canada’s budget deficit. Reuters Wall Street Journal New York Times Associated Press Which next-gen systems get a cash influx in the Pentagon’s fiscal year 2026 budget? The Pentagon’s FY2026 RDT&E (Research, Development, Testing & Evaluation) budget request totals $179 billion—$142 billion from the base budget and $37 billion from a reconciliation package, marking a major increase from FY2025’s $141.3 billion. Key winners include the Air Force’s F-47 sixth-gen fighter ($3.5 billion), B-21 bomber ($4.7 billion), Sentinel ICBM ($4.1 billion), and hypersonic missiles. The Navy’s F/A-XX fighter faces a steep funding cut, sparking tension with Congress. The Space Force is expected to see a significant boost in programs supporting President Donald Trump’s proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense, with increased funding for missile tracking, GMTI (Ground Moving Target Indication) sensors, and classified space efforts. Army priorities include air defense systems, long-range strike missiles, and ground robotics. DARPA, Cyber Command, and AI projects also receive increased investment. However, uncertainty surrounds the reconciliation funds, which still require congressional approval. Overall, the budget reflects a push for next-gen technologies, unmanned systems, AI integration, and space dominance in response to rising global threats. Breaking Defense ‘China’s not easy,’ says Trump, with trade negotiations set to resume Tuesday. U.S. and Chinese officials continued trade talks in London for a second day on June 10, seeking to ease tensions over export controls and rare earth shipments. The first day ended after over six hours at Lancaster House, with U.S. officials calling discussions “good” and “fruitful.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent led the U.S. delegation, joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng headed China’s team. Washington is considering lifting restrictions on certain tech exports in exchange for China easing rare earth export limits. However, Trump remains noncommittal on removing curbs, especially on high-end AI chips. Beijing, while signaling sincerity in talks, insists the U.S. should reverse “negative measures.” Markets reacted positively to the negotiations, though trade volumes between the two nations remain low. A recent Trump-Xi call helped revive momentum, but lasting resolution remains uncertain. Bloomberg BBC CNN South China Morning Post The U.S.-China leverage game. The U.S.-China trade talks in London hinge on leverage, with each side holding different strengths. China is under mounting economic pressure, facing plunging exports to the U.S. (down 34.5% in May), deflation, and ongoing debt and property crises. These issues may push Chinese negotiators toward compromise, as economic stability is key to the government’s political control. However, China still holds strategic leverage through its control of critical exports like rare earth minerals, electronics, and pharmaceuticals—goods the U.S. depends on and cannot easily replace. This gives Beijing what one expert termed “escalation dominance,” the ability to inflict significant economic disruption despite its broader struggles. The U.S., while economically stable overall, risks serious supply chain issues if China restricts these essential goods. In response, President Trump has reportedly authorized loosening certain export restrictions. The outcome may hinge on how both sides wield their respective vulnerabilities. Axios US detains another Chinese researcher for allegedly smuggling biological material . Another Chinese scientist, Han Chengxuan, has been arrested in the U.S. amid an intensifying federal investigation into the smuggling of biological materials. A PhD student at Wuhan’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Han allegedly sent undeclared biological samples related to roundworms to a University of Michigan lab and initially lied to federal agents. Her phone had been wiped days before arriving in Detroit on a J1 visa. The arrest follows charges against two other Chinese nationals last week for attempting to smuggle the agricultural pathogen Fusarium graminearum. U.S. officials said the incidents are part of a troubling pattern with national security implications. Experts say Han’s actions could stem from academic misjudgment rather than malicious intent, noting the obstacles foreign scientists face with American biosafety regulations. China condemned the earlier case as political manipulation. The incidents raise broader concerns about international research compliance, scientific mobility, and U.S.–China academic relations. South China Morning Post Associated Press The Guardian The global impact of Trump vs. Musk . Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s public feud with President Trump may jeopardize Starlink’s global expansion, especially in countries where U.S. diplomatic pressure has helped secure operating licenses. Since Trump took office, the State Department has reportedly nudged governments in countries like Vietnam, South Africa, and Lesotho to approve Starlink, sometimes tying such approvals to broader trade negotiations. Experts say this level of linkage between corporate access and tariff diplomacy is unusual. While embassies often advocate for American companies, Trump’s close alignment with Starlink previously gave Musk an edge. Now that support could wane; analysts warn the administration could quietly slow Starlink’s progress through delays or policy neglect. Some countries may also reconsider supporting Starlink, especially if Trump ties were part of their motivation. While no other system currently rivals Starlink’s scale, long-term fallout from the high-level rift could accelerate global investment in alternatives like Europe’s IRIS2 or Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Politico As Trump’s new travel ban kicks on, some visitors note extra scrutiny at American airports . President Trump’s new travel ban targeting citizens from 12 countries took effect on Monday with little disruption, in contrast to the chaos of his 2017 travel restrictions. While travelers with valid visas—like a Guatemalan couple and a Haitian government worker—faced extra scrutiny at an airport in Miami, they were ultimately allowed entry. The ban affects countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Somalia, and imposes heightened restrictions on several others, like Cuba and Venezuela. It does not revoke existing visas but blocks new applications unless exemptions are met. U.S. officials cite poor identity screening and refusal to repatriate citizens as reasons for the ban. Immigration experts say the policy appears more legally resilient than Trump’s earlier attempts. Associated Press Washington Post US slaps sanctions on El Chapo’s sons, offering $10 million reward for capture. The White House on Monday imposed sanctions on two fugitive sons of jailed cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán—Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar—and offered $10 million rewards for information leading to their arrest or conviction. Both are believed to be in Mexico and are part of the “Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which U.S. authorities say is a key exporter of fentanyl to the U.S. The Treasury Department also sanctioned a network of associates and businesses in Mazatlán tied to drug trafficking and money laundering. Two other Guzmán sons are already in U.S. custody. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the action reflects President Trump’s directive to dismantle drug cartels, and analysts say reward incentives have been effective in breaking up criminal organizations by turning insiders into informants. The Sinaloa Cartel, active since the 1970s, is considered one of Mexico’s most powerful and deadly cartels. Associated Press New York Post Mexican police kill 4 gunmen, cross into Guatemala in dramatic border shootout . Four suspected gunmen were killed by Mexican state police near the Guatemala border on Sunday, prompting a rare and controversial cross-border pursuit into the Guatemalan town of La Mesilla. Mexican police in three armored vehicles chased additional suspects across the border, engaging in a shootout that was caught on video and widely shared online. The incident sheds light on escalating violence along the Mexico–Guatemala border, where rival drug cartels fight over smuggling routes. Mexican officials claim the suspects, including a local gang leader, fled into Guatemala to evade arrest. Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez accused Guatemalan authorities of shielding criminals, while Guatemalan officials said they’re still verifying details and stressed that their soldiers did not fire during the incident. Security analysts have criticized the Guatemalan response as either passive or complicit. Both countries are now investigating the incident, which has raised concerns over law enforcement cooperation and border sovereignty. Associated Press Colombian leader says presidential candidate had security detail cut on day of assassination attempt. Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay has remained in critical condition since being shot twice in the head during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Saturday. On Monday, President Gustavo Petro revealed that Uribe’s security detail was inexplicably reduced from seven to three officers on the day of the attack, prompting an official investigation. A 15-year-old suspect, allegedly hired for money, was arrested at the scene and is being treated in hospital before facing attempted murder charges. The pistol used was legally purchased in Arizona in 2020. Uribe, a senator from the opposition party and grandson of a former president, is a prominent critic of Petro. His lawyer claims that over 20 requests for enhanced protection were ignored. The government has since increased security for all presidential candidates and is offering a reward to help identify others involved. Reuters Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay has remained in critical condition since being shot twice in the head during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Saturday. On Monday, President Gustavo Petro revealed that Uribe’s security detail was inexplicably reduced from seven to three officers on the day of the attack, prompting an official investigation. A 15-year-old suspect, allegedly hired for money, was arrested at the scene and is being treated in hospital before facing attempted murder charges. The pistol used was legally purchased in Arizona in 2020. Uribe, a senator from the opposition party and grandson of a former president, is a prominent critic of Petro. His lawyer claims that over 20 requests for enhanced protection were ignored. The government has since increased security for all presidential candidates and is offering a reward to help identify others involved. The Guardian

THE UKRAINE UPDATE Russia launches one of war's largest air attacks on Kyiv. As Russia ramps up its air campaign, Kyiv endures relentless drone and missile attacks, creating sleepless nights marked by air-raid sirens, machine gun fire, and explosions overhead. The barrage intensified after Ukraine launched drone strikes on Russian bomber bases on June 1. On Tuesday alone, Russia attacked with 315 drones and seven missiles, following an even larger assault the day before. At least three were killed and 12 injured in Kyiv and Odesa. In the capital, authorities reported damage in seven of its 10 districts. St. Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was also struck. In Odesa, a maternity hospital was hit, although staff and patients remained unharmed in shelters. Ukrainian officials say this surge, which included nearly 500 aerial weapons launched in one night, is the largest since the war began in 2022. The strikes appear aimed at overwhelming Ukraine’s air defenses as Russia presses its new ground offensive in the east. Despite U.S. pressure for a cease-fire, recent peace talks in Istanbul yielded little progress beyond a prisoner exchange. Residents of Kyiv persist through trauma and fatigue, carrying on amid nightly terror. New York Times Reuters Kyiv Independent Crimea, Once a Crossroad of Civilizations, Finds Itself Isolated and Under Attack. Crimea, long a crossroads of civilizations, is now an isolated and contested frontline in the Russia-Ukraine war. Monthly Ukrainian drone and underwater attacks target the vital Kerch Strait Bridge, disrupting transport and exposing Crimea’s vulnerability. Since Russia’s 2014 annexation and especially after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the region has become a militarized zone with reduced tourism, internal repression, and persistent air raid sirens. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have left the peninsula, and a wave of Russians emigrated from the mainland. Pro-Russian sentiment dominates, though many residents—especially Crimean Tatars—resent restrictions and fear persecution. Civilian deaths remain rare, but over 1,200 soldiers from or stationed in Crimea have died. While some infrastructure has improved due to heavy Russian investment, repression has intensified: residents face arrest for anti-war sentiment, and vigilantes punish perceived Ukrainian sympathizers. Despite hardships and fear, tourism persists along Crimea’s southern coast, even as reminders of war—from amputees in jazz concerts to missiles hitting beaches—underscore the peninsula’s uneasy balance between routine life and war’s constant shadow. New York Times EU to target Nord Stream and Russian oil cap in new sanctions package. The European Commission is set to unveil its 18th sanctions package against Russia on Tuesday, aiming to intensify pressure amid stalled peace talks in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Key measures include lowering the Russian oil price cap from $60 to $45 per barrel and banning the use of Nord Stream pipelines. The proposal also targets more Russian banks and “shadow fleet” vessels transporting sanctioned oil. To shield Belgium from legal retaliation over €190 billion in frozen Russian assets, legal safeguards will be included. Unanimous approval from EU states is required; while Slovakia and Hungary have voiced opposition in the past, diplomats are hopeful that an agreement will be reached by July. Financial Times US teacher seized by Russia in Ukraine is located in prison. Stephen James Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired American teacher seized by Russian forces in Ukraine in early 2022, has been located in a prison in Mordovia after months of silence. Convicted last October of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, Hubbard was sentenced to nearly seven years in a penal colony, though his family and text messages contradict the Russian claims. The U.S. has labeled him “wrongfully detained,” and he is viewed as a key candidate in potential prisoner swaps. Tortured in captivity, Hubbard is the only American known to be taken from Ukraine and jailed in Russia. Despite U.S. efforts, Russia has denied consular access. His recent communication with family offers the first confirmation of his status in over a year. Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed a humanitarian prisoner exchange during a May 19 call, potentially including Hubbard. New York Times Ukraine claims to have damaged Russian fighter jets in a nighttime raid. Ukraine claims to have damaged two Russian fighter jets—likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 models—during a special forces raid on Savasleyka airfield, 400 miles inside Russia. The base houses MiG-31Ks that carry Kinzhal ballistic missiles used against Ukraine. In a separate strike, Ukrainian drones hit the VNIIR-Progress factory in Cheboksary, disrupting production of components for Russian missile systems. The Guardian Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war. Russia and Ukraine conducted a large prisoner exchange involving military personnel under the age of 25, following an agreement reached during June 2 talks in Istanbul. The deal includes plans to swap at least 1,200 POWs each and repatriate thousands of fallen soldiers' bodies. Emotional reunions took place as Ukrainian soldiers returned home, some after years in captivity, while Russian POWs were sent to Belarus for recovery. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the exchanges would continue in phases and involve sensitive negotiations. Despite the ongoing war, the exchange marks a rare humanitarian agreement between the two sides amid intensifying combat in Ukraine’s east and Russia’s largest drone attack to date. Reuters RFE/RL Bloomberg Ukrainian MiG-29 Destroys Russian Ammo Depot. Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on Monday a precision airstrike by a MiG-29 fighter jet that destroyed a Russian ammunition depot using a French-made AASM Hammer guided bomb. The strike, coordinated by drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Flying Skull battalion, targeted enemy troops unloading munitions near a concealed site in southern Ukraine. After confirming coordinates through aerial reconnaissance, the Ukrainian Air Force executed the attack, eliminating both the ammunition and Russian personnel. This follows previous successful uses of the AASM Hammer bomb, including the destruction of a Russian command post by a Ukrainian MiG-29. Defense Express Artillery Goes Underground. The Polish military is adopting fortification techniques inspired by Ukraine’s war experience to protect its artillery from drone attacks. In a recent exercise by the 1st Mazurska Artillery Brigade, Polish troops partially buried Krab and K9 self-propelled guns, emulating Ukrainian methods used to defend against Russia's UAVs. These efforts are part of Poland’s broader “East Shield” initiative along its 700-kilometer eastern border, aimed at countering threats from Russia and Belarus. While some setups lacked proper concealment, the drills mark an initial phase in developing more effective, camouflaged, and anti-drone-capable artillery positions for long-term defense readiness. Defense Express ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment for Monday, June 9 . Russian forces advanced to the Dnipropetrovsk-Donetsk border, as Kremlin officials signaled broader territorial ambitions.. The Kremlin is using the possibility of renewed U.S.-Russia arms control talks to seek concessions related to Ukraine. NATO officials assess that Russia is preparing for a prolonged confrontation, increasing military production and strengthening ties with China, Iran, and North Korea, while warning that Russia could threaten NATO by 2030. On June 8–9, Russia launched its largest missile-drone barrage of the war, firing 499 projectiles across Ukraine, most of which were intercepted or suppressed by Ukrainian defenses. Ukraine continues targeting Russian military infrastructure with drone strikes, hitting the Savasleyka airbase and VNIIR-Progress factory involved in missile and drone production. Battlefield update: Ukrainian forces advanced near Lyman. Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Kurakhove. Ukrainian forces advanced near Lyman. Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Kurakhove. Institute for the Study of War

EUROPE Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, says secretary general. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned in a speech at Chatham House in London on Monday that Russia could be capable of attacking NATO within five years, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He called for a “quantum leap” in NATO’s collective defense, urging alliance members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP—3.5% for core military budgets and 1.5% for cyber and related infrastructure. Rutte emphasized the need for major rearmament, including a 400% increase in air and missile defenses, and massive restocking of weapons. He previewed these proposals ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague later this month. The Guardian Associated Press Politico EU EU, Southeast Asia look for ways to protect undersea cables . Undersea internet cables—responsible for over 95% of intercontinental traffic—are increasingly at risk from accidental damage and deliberate sabotage, particularly amid geopolitical tensions in the Baltic, Red Sea, and South China SeaIn response, the EU and Southeast Asian nations are stepping up collaboration on surveillance and defense efforts, deploying naval assets, drones, and sharing threat intelligence to safeguard these critical networksAdditionally, China’s growing dominance in regional cable infrastructure and pressure on transit consent have raised concerns, prompting EU initiatives like a "Cable Security Action Plan" that reallocates nearly €1 billion to bolster undersea cable monitoring and establish emergency repair capabilities Deutsche Welle Orban questions Russia's ability to attack NATO. In an interview with French TV channel LCI, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban questioned Russia’s ability to attack NATO, stating that Moscow is "not even capable of defeating Ukraine" after more than three years of war. He dismissed the idea that Russia poses a serious military threat to NATO, calling Russian forces "too weak" for such an operation. Orban, considered the EU’s most pro-Russian leader, also argued that Ukraine should not join NATO, claiming it would escalate tensions and that EU-Russia relations should be strategically rebuilt. He reiterated his opposition to sanctions on Russia, saying they harm Hungary and Europe, and encouraged Hungarians to vote against Ukraine’s EU accession in a controversial government-run poll. Kyiv Independent A NATO member reverses its decision to buy Black Hawks. Poland has suspended its planned purchase of 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters, citing shifting defense priorities shaped by the war in Ukraine and evolving battlefield technology. General Wieslaw Kukula and Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda emphasized that helicopters have proven vulnerable in Ukraine's high-threat air defense environment, prompting a focus on drones, tanks, and communications instead. While Poland remains committed to other helicopter acquisitions, such as Apaches and AW149s, officials now prioritize acquiring 24 new training and combat helicopters, maritime anti-submarine helicopters, and heavy transport aircraft. The decision, which did not cancel any signed contract, has sparked domestic criticism but reflects a broader NATO trend of adapting force structures to lessons learned from Ukraine's modern warfare dynamics. Business Insider Breaking Defense Breaking Defense German spy agency says far-right AfD harbors a mounting number of extremists . In its annual report, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency reported a sharp rise in right-wing extremism within the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, stating that the number of extremists in the party increased by 77% last year, reaching 20,000. The agency recently labeled the AfD as “extremist,” though the party is contesting the classification in court. The agency cited the party’s increasingly xenophobic and anti-Muslim rhetoric, particularly targeting migrants from Islamic countries. It also noted that AfD leaders, especially in eastern states, have made statements challenging Germany’s constitutional order. Right-wing extremist crimes rose by 47.4% last year, including more attempted murders and arson cases. Reuters Macron says neither Greenland or Antarctica are on the market. French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to reject U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in annexing Greenland, declaring at a UN ocean protection conference that “Greenland is not for taking.” Speaking in Nice, Macron also said that Antarctica and the high seas are not “for sale.” He is scheduled to visit Greenland on Sunday to meet with Greenlandic and Danish leaders to discuss Arctic security, climate change, and critical minerals. Macron’s comments come amid renewed U.S. interest in the mineral-rich Arctic territory under Trump’s second term. Politico EU France 24 Colombian national with suspected Russia ties sentenced to 8 years for Czech arson attack . A Czech court has sentenced Colombian national Andrés Alfonso de la Hoz de la Cruz to eight years in prison for committing an arson attack on public buses in Prague, and planning another. He pleaded guilty and agreed to a plea deal that includes paying $5,300 in damages. Authorities believe the attack may be linked to Russia’s hybrid warfare tactics; De la Cruz, 26, reportedly received instructions via Telegram and was promised $3,000 for the act. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has suggested the attack was part of the Kremlin’s broader effort to destabilize European countries. Western officials accuse Moscow of orchestrating similar incidents across Europe since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, aiming to erode public support for Kyiv and sow division. Euronews . A Czech court has sentenced Colombian national Andrés Alfonso de la Hoz de la Cruz to eight years in prison for committing an arson attack on public buses in Prague, and planning another. He pleaded guilty and agreed to a plea deal that includes paying $5,300 in damages. Authorities believe the attack may be linked to Russia’s hybrid warfare tactics; De la Cruz, 26, reportedly received instructions via Telegram and was promised $3,000 for the act. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has suggested the attack was part of the Kremlin’s broader effort to destabilize European countries. Western officials accuse Moscow of orchestrating similar incidents across Europe since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, aiming to erode public support for Kyiv and sow division. Associated Press

THE MIDDLE EAST Trump holds a lengthy Camp David strategy session with top team on Iran and Gaza. Sources have told Axios that President Trump and his top foreign policy team met for hours at Camp David on Sunday to strategize on two major crises: Iran’s nuclear program and the ongoing war in Gaza. The retreat included key figures like Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, CIA Director Ratcliffe, and national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. Officials said Trump considers both issues to be linked as part of a larger regional strategy. Iran is expected to formally reject the latest U.S. nuclear deal proposal but may signal interest in continuing talks. Trump called Tehran’s demands unacceptable but emphasized a desire to avoid conflict. A sixth round of talks may be held in Oman on Sunday. As for Gaza, ceasefire negotiations remain stalled, though pressure from Qatari mediators has made some progress with Hamas. Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has agreed not to pursue military action against Iran during ongoing talks. Both sides acknowledge time is tight, but negotiations will continue. Axios IAEA chief says information obtained by Iran ‘seems to refer’ to Israeli nuclear research site . International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi confirmed Monday that information Iran claims to have seized about Israel’s nuclear program appears to relate to the Soreq Nuclear Research Center, a national lab 12 miles south of Tel Aviv. This marks the first external acknowledgment of the alleged theft. Iran’s intelligence minister recently claimed, without evidence, that Tehran had obtained thousands of pages of sensitive documents, including those involving the U.S., Europe, and other powers. Israel has not commented, although Israeli nationals have been arrested recently on suspicion of spying for Iran. The IAEA monitors Soreq but not Israel’s Dimona facility, which is widely believed to fuel its undeclared nuclear weapons program. The claim may be Iran’s attempt to retaliate for Israel’s 2018 theft of Iranian nuclear documents. The development comes as the Islamic Republic nears rejection of a U.S. nuclear deal proposal. Associated Press Israel is carrying out 'extermination' in Gaza through killing in schools, say UN experts . The United Nations has released a new report accusing Israel of committing "extermination," a crime against humanity, for the killing of civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites in Gaza. The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, led by former rights chief Navi Pillay, alleges a “concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza," with over 90% of schools and universities and more than half of religious and cultural sites destroyed. Pillay asserted that "Israel's targeting of the educational, cultural and religious life” of Palestinians will “harm the present generations and generations to come.” The report also cites war crimes, including “wilful” killings, and deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians. Israel, which left the Human Rights Council in February citing bias, has rejected such findings as antisemitic. Reuters The Defense Post Barron's Group Accuses Hamas of Threatening Aid Workers in Gaza. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed aid initiative, halted food distribution after accusing Hamas of threatening its workers—claims Hamas denies, calling the group a propaganda tool. Violence near distribution centers continues; five people were killed and over 100 wounded Sunday during chaotic aid access. The foundation’s four U.S.-contracted sites operate independently of the United Nations, which has boycotted the system and denied Israeli claims that Hamas systematically diverted aid under the previous model. The foundation is facing internal turmoil, marked by key resignations and the withdrawal of the Boston Consulting Group. Aid remains erratic and inadequate, with most Gazans receiving only two-thirds of their daily caloric needs. The UN warns that continued obstruction may constitute a war crime. Hunger and chaos persist across Gaza. New York Times ANALYSIS–A surprising power shift inside Hamas. The death of Muhammad Sinwar, Hamas’s military chief in Gaza, marks a symbolic shift in the group's leadership dynamics. Israel presented his body—found in a tunnel under Khan Younis hospital—to foreign journalists as part of a calculated mix of propaganda and psychological warfare. While Hamas has replaced Sinwar, his death may hasten internal changes favoring its external leadership in Qatar, Beirut, and Istanbul. The new Gaza commander, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, must now coordinate with these leaders, some of whom may accept a ceasefire that ends Hamas’s control of Gaza but preserves its regional standing. A ceasefire proposal—brokered by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar—includes a 60-day truce and hostage-prisoner exchanges. Growing Israeli political shifts, U.S. pressure, and Hamas’s weakening position may now align to bring a long-sought end to the war. The Economist Majority of flour delivered in Gaza looted, or taken by starving people, reports UN. The United Nations reported Monday that only minimal amounts of flour have entered Gaza since Israel lifted its aid blockade three weeks ago, and much of it has been looted by armed groups, or taken by “desperate, starving” civilians. The U.N. is urging Israel to open more crossings and allow greater access. It has refused to cooperate with the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, citing concerns over neutrality and militarization of aid. Meanwhile, Israel and the U.S. accuse Hamas of diverting aid—claims the group denies. The humanitarian crisis is worsening, with acute child malnutrition nearly tripling as famine looms. Reuters UN News Israel reports the deportation of some passengers taken from Gaza aid vessel. Israeli authorities on Tuesday announced the deportation of Greta Thunberg and other activists from a Gaza-bound aid ship intercepted by the military on June 9. The vessel, the Madleen, was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's protest against Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Thunberg and three others, including a journalist, agreed to leave voluntarily and were flown to Europe, with Swedish national Thunberg en route to Stockholm. Eight activists remain in custody at Givon Prison near Tel Aviv and plan to contest deportation in court. Israeli officials said the ship was diverted to shore, while the activist group claimed its members were “kidnapped.” The Madleen had sailed from Sicily carrying humanitarian aid. Turkey blasted the Israeli interception of the vessel as a "heinous attack." New York Times France 24 BBC Deutsche Welle Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say. Israeli gunfire killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded dozens more near a U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid site in central Gaza, according to local health officials. Thousands of displaced Palestinians had gathered early Tuesday, many walking for hours in hopes of receiving food. The Israeli military claimed its troops fired warning shots at individuals deemed a threat, away from the aid site and before its opening. Chaos and violence have plagued access to aid, with some Gazans returning empty-handed after long treks. Later, an Israeli airstrike killed eight more in Deir al-Balah, bringing Tuesday’s toll to 25. Separately, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israel. The UN warns of looming famine, with limited aid seen as insufficient. Since the war began after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza officials say, amid widespread devastation. Reuters Israel kills three rescuers, journalist in strikes on Gaza city, Palestinian media report . Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood killed three medical workers and a journalist, according to Palestinian media, including the Hamas-linked Shehab news agency. The rescuers were reportedly targeted while aiding the wounded and retrieving bodies. The Israeli military has not commented but stated it continues operations against "terrorist organizations" in Gaza. The strikes are part of Israel’s broader response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, in which 1,200 people in Israel were killed and 251 taken hostage. Gaza health authorities say over 54,900 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel’s subsequent offensive. Reuters Houthi rebels, Israeli military confirm attacks on Yemeni port city by Israeli navy . The Israeli navy launched strikes on docks in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, marking the first Israeli naval assault against the rebel group. Israel claimed the port was being used to transfer weapons and facilitate Houthi attacks, which have included missile and drone strikes targeting Israel since the Gaza war began. Hodeida is Yemen’s main humanitarian aid entry point, raising concerns about disruptions to food supplies. The Houthis downplayed the attack’s impact, saying it had “no effect even on the morale of our people.” Israeli officials warned of broader, “powerful” military responses if Houthi attacks persist. Meanwhile, the U.S. reported safe naval passages in the Red Sea, crediting its recent military operations against the rebels. Associated Press Reuters Iran’s latest morality drive: ‘dog walking is a clear crime’. The Iranian government has for years been determined to regulate the “morality” and lifestyles of its citizens, issuing restrictions and ordering police to target violators of the regime’s strict guidelines. Tehran is now stepping up enforcement of a 2019 ban on dog walking, and driving with dogs, citing public health and safety concerns, as well as religious and cultural objections. Officials in at least 20 cities, including Mashhad and Isfahan, are warning of fines, vehicle seizures, and possible confiscation of pets. Authorities argue that dogs are impure under Islamic law, with the Supreme Leader’s fatwa reinforcing this view. Critics call the crackdown an attempt to control lifestyles, and many Iranians see dog walking as a quiet act of resistance. BBC The Guardian The Iranian government has for years been determined to regulate the “morality” and lifestyles of its citizens, issuing restrictions and ordering police to target violators of the regime’s strict guidelines. Tehran is now stepping up enforcement of a 2019 ban on dog walking, and driving with dogs, citing public health and safety concerns, as well as religious and cultural objections. Officials in at least 20 cities, including Mashhad and Isfahan, are warning of fines, vehicle seizures, and possible confiscation of pets. Authorities argue that dogs are impure under Islamic law, with the Supreme Leader’s fatwa reinforcing this view. Critics call the crackdown an attempt to control lifestyles, and many Iranians see dog walking as a quiet act of resistance. New York Times

ASIA & OCEANIA China’s Chokehold on This Obscure Mineral Threatens the West’s Militaries. China’s export restrictions on rare earth magnets—especially those containing samarium, which is used almost exclusively in military applications—have exposed a critical U.S. defense vulnerability. Samarium magnets, essential for missiles and F-35 jets, can withstand extreme heat but are now unavailable due to China’s licensing controls. The U.S. has failed for over a decade to secure alternative sources. China, which controls global supply, cites national security in justifying the restrictions. Past efforts to build U.S. processing facilities were abandoned for economic reasons. MP Materials and Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths received U.S. contracts but never began samarium production. Meanwhile, depleted U.S. weapons stockpiles and escalating conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Taiwan heighten the urgency. Trade talks in London are unlikely to reverse China’s stance. Military contractors remain dependent on Chinese supply chains, with longstanding U.S. regulatory loopholes allowing reliance on imported ingredients, even as Pentagon officials now scramble to reestablish secure domestic capacity. New York Times China’s Navy Expands Its Reach With Aircraft Carrier Drills. China has expanded its naval reach with unprecedented aircraft carrier drills near Iwo Jima, signaling efforts to project power beyond the “first island chain.” Over the weekend, the Liaoning carrier, accompanied by at least seven ships, operated east of the island—its first presence there. Simultaneously, China’s second carrier, the Shandong, was active in the western Pacific, marking the first dual-carrier operation in the region. Japan and Taiwan view the drills as attempts to enhance China’s long-range naval capabilities and challenge regional stability, especially regarding Taiwan. China now regularly fields around 70 naval vessels across waters stretching from Japan to the Philippines. Its third carrier, the Fujian, is nearing active deployment. Wall Street Journal Reuters Xi Tightens Leash on Officials’ Boozing and Lavish Living. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has intensified his campaign against official extravagance by updating frugality rules to reinforce party discipline and address mounting public frustration over economic hardship. The crackdown follows a March incident where a drunken lunch among officials, meant to study frugality, led to one death and a cover-up. New rules ban alcohol, gourmet meals, cigarettes, floral displays, lavish renovations, and improper use of government funds and vehicles. Over 313,000 officials were punished in 2024 for rule violations—more than double the previous year. Xi aims to curb petty corruption, restore trust, and assert political control as China grapples with sluggish growth, a weak job market, and local government debt. Critics argue the campaign targets symptoms, not systemic issues. Wall Street Journal Filipino forces and villagers struggle to live in China’s shadow in disputed waters. Filipino troops and villagers stationed on remote islands in the South China Sea are struggling to maintain their presence amid growing Chinese military pressure. On West York Island (Likas), part of the Philippines’ disputed territory, troops live in isolation with limited supplies and communication, while defending against frequent Chinese naval encroachments. China claims nearly the entire South China Sea and has militarized reefs, including Subi Reef, just 26 km from Philippine-held Thitu Island. Fishermen report being blocked from traditional waters. The Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has intensified efforts to expose Chinese aggression, sharing video evidence to garner international support. Despite harsh conditions, Filipino civilians and troops remain committed to asserting sovereignty. Associated Press Four alleged spies for China indicted in Taipei, in a case reaching the presidential office . Taipei prosecutors have indicted four former members of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party for allegedly spying for China, seeking prison terms of over 18 years. The accused include a former aide to Joseph Wu, the current head of the National Security Council, and a former presidential office adviser. They are charged with passing classified national security information to Beijing. The case highlights growing concerns on the self-governing island about Chinese infiltration amid escalating political and military pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. Taiwan’s presidential office stated that anyone who betrays the nation or collaborates “with hostile external forces” should face the harshest punishment, regardless of political affiliation. Reuters Focus Taiwan US business group says Washington should treat Taiwan like partner not adversary. The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan urged the U.S. to treat Taipei as a trusted partner, not an adversary, by lifting tariffs, resuming high-level cabinet visits, and finalizing a stalled double taxation agreement. The group criticized proposed 32% tariffs—currently paused for 90 days—as unfair to a key democratic ally and major investor in U.S. industry. AmCham President Carl Wegner, presenting the 2025 White Paper, announced plans to lead a delegation to Washington to push for stronger economic ties. He stressed that Taiwan is crucial to U.S. supply chain resilience and should not be targeted by trade measures meant for strategic competitors like China. Reuters Hong Kong to toughen national security checks for food, entertainment spots. Hong Kong is tightening national security checks for food and entertainment businesses, prioritizing security considerations in license approvals. This move is seen as targeting "conscience-driven businesses" that have shown support for the pro-democracy movement, which already face economic hardship and increased scrutiny. City leader John Lee stated that all civil servants must prioritize national security under the existing law, and the food and hygiene department will implement these new terms for licensing. This further expands the reach of national security laws, which have been used to suppress dissent since 2019, drawing international criticism. Businesses are struggling amidst an economic downturn, adding to the pressure from these new regulations. Reuters Train service between Moscow and North Korea's Pyongyang to resume this month, says Russia. Russia and North Korea will resume direct passenger train service between Moscow and Pyongyang on June 17, marking the first such connection since COVID-19 halted travel in 2020. The twice-monthly, eight-day journey—over 10,000 kilometers—will be the world’s longest direct rail route. A second route from Pyongyang to Khabarovsk will restart on June 19. The service, operated by the Korean State Railway, involves attaching a North Korean railcar to existing Russian trains. The move reflects deepening Russia–North Korea ties, especially after Pyongyang sent troops and weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. Freight rail links already exist, though cargo volumes remain undisclosed. Reuters Yonhap News Agency NHK South Korea’s Lee, Chinese leader Xi hold first phone call. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held his first official phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, marking his third conversation with a foreign leader after speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, Xi emphasized elevating the China-South Korea strategic partnership and called for joint efforts to uphold multilateralism, support free trade, and maintain stable global and regional supply chains. Yonhap News Agency Reuters South Korea is close to inking a $6 billion tank deal with Poland . South Korea is set to sign a major $6 billion arms deal with Poland later this month to export 180 K2 tanks, marking Seoul’s largest single defense export contract to date. Of the tanks, 117 will be produced by South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem, while the remainder will be built in Poland by state-owned PGZ. The deal follows an initial 2022 agreement to supply 1,000 K2 tanks and comes after delays due to political instability. This new contract includes technology transfers, maintenance agreements, and improved tank variants, making it more valuable than the earlier $3.3 billion contract. Poland has been rapidly expanding its defense capabilities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has previously signed agreements with South Korean firms to acquire K2 tanks, K9 howitzers, and FA-50 light attack aircraft as part of its military modernization. Yonhap News Agency Reuters India ready to strike ‘deep into Pakistan’ if provoked, New Delhi warns amid shaky ceasefire. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during an interview with Politico in Brussels, warned that India is prepared to strike deep inside Pakistan if provoked by terrorism, despite a ceasefire following their brief war in May. The conflict erupted after India accused Pakistan of sponsoring a terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians; Pakistan denied involvement. Jaishankar, speaking in Brussels, said Pakistan uses terrorism as state policy and claimed India’s airstrikes destroyed key Pakistani airfields, forcing a ceasefire. Though India lost aircraft in the fighting, Jaishankar emphasized that Indian retaliation was more damaging. He also accused Pakistan of training “thousands” of terrorists and vowed retribution for future attacks, regardless of their location within Pakistan. The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during an interview with Politico in Brussels, warned that India is prepared to strike deep inside Pakistan if provoked by terrorism, despite a ceasefire following their brief war in May. The conflict erupted after India accused Pakistan of sponsoring a terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians; Pakistan denied involvement. Jaishankar, speaking in Brussels, said Pakistan uses terrorism as state policy and claimed India’s airstrikes destroyed key Pakistani airfields, forcing a ceasefire. Though India lost aircraft in the fighting, Jaishankar emphasized that Indian retaliation was more damaging. He also accused Pakistan of training “thousands” of terrorists and vowed retribution for future attacks, regardless of their location within Pakistan. The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. Politico EU

AFRICA Russia skirts Western sanctions to ramp up its military footprint in Africa. Despite Western sanctions, Russia is expanding its military footprint in Africa by covertly delivering advanced weapons and equipment to sub-Saharan conflict zones. Satellite imagery and radio signals tracked Russian cargo ships delivering howitzers, armored vehicles, and jamming equipment to Guinea, with shipments trucked to Mali. These supplies support Russia’s growing Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled force replacing Wagner mercenaries and operating under GRU’s notorious Unit 29155. Recruits are being lured with high payments and land. The Africa Corps is bolstering regimes that ousted democratic governments and exploiting local resources. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent visit to Guinea underscores Moscow’s diplomatic push. Analysts say Russia’s direct military engagement and upgraded hardware signal a strategic shift aimed at consolidating influence and countering Western and Chinese presence. The Africa Corps’ rise, backed by air power and sophisticated systems, marks a deepening of Moscow’s geopolitical ambitions on the continent amid ongoing instability and insurgent attacks. Associated Press Boko Haram extremists abduct a Nigerian Catholic priest who had recently served in the US. Rev. Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian Catholic priest who recently served in Alaska, was abducted by Boko Haram militants on June 1 near Gwoza in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state. He was traveling to Maiduguri when his convoy was ambushed near a military checkpoint. A rocket-propelled grenade struck one vehicle, killing one person and injuring others. It's unclear if Afina was specifically targeted, as other travelers were also kidnapped. Afina previously served in Alaska from 2017 to 2024 before returning to Nigeria. Boko Haram, the jihadist group responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and mass displacement, continues to carry out violent attacks in northern Nigeria. Nigerian authorities have not commented on the incident. Associated Press

CYBER, TECH & MARKETS New cyber executive order rescinds prior policies, mandates quantum, AI measures. The Trump administration issued an executive order on Friday that amends previous cybersecurity executive orders from Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The order aims to limit "the application of cyber sanctions only to foreign malicious actors" while clarifying that sanctions do not apply to election-related activities. The order also rescinds Biden administration rules that said federal agencies could only use software from vendors that affirmed the use of secure development practices. Trump officials said the Biden executive order micromanaged decisions that were "better handled at the department and agency level, where budget tradeoffs and innovative solutions can be more effectively evaluated and implemented.” The new executive order also warns that quantum computers will soon be capable of breaching U.S. government digital systems. It instructs the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and National Security Agency to regularly update listings of products that support post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Regarding AI development, the order sets a November 1 deadline for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to collaborate with other senior government leaders on managing AI software vulnerabilities within their respective agencies. These efforts should include coordination of incident tracking, response, and reporting, along with information sharing on "indicators of compromise for AI systems." The Record TechCrunch CyberScoop Images of Chinese sixth-generation fighter prototypes reveal design, capabilities . New photographs of China's Chengdu J-36 and Shenyang J-50 sixth-generation fighter aircraft show new features of their design and capabilities. An image shared on social media of the J-36 fighter on the ground, along with a separate high-definition photo of the aircraft in flight, indicates potential cruising attributes and interoperability with combat drones. Peter Layton, a retired Australian air force officer, said the dorsal intake for a third engine suggested it was “probably the same as the other two rather than some exotic engine such as ramjet." He added that the additional engine probably provides additional thrust for cruising at supersonic speeds. Aerospace writer Bill Sweetman described the J-36 as “one of the most interesting combat aircraft designs to emerge in decades." Based on recently available photos of the J-50 aircraft, Sweetman said it probably is “destined for the [Chinese] navy’s aircraft carriers, greatly increasing their ability to conduct air-to-air and air-to-surface strikes." Malcolm Davis, senior defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, noted that China's development of two sixth-generation warplanes "means that they could potentially enter service before the end of this decade in small numbers," while U.S. counterparts are "likely to be a mid-2030s project." South China Morning Post Chinese social media outlet releases new open source model competitor to DeepSeek . RedNote, a Shanghai-based Chinese social media platform, has open-sourced its first large language model (LLM) in a bid to stake a claim in the global AI market. RedNote's model, called dots.llm1, is a mixture-of-experts (MoE) system that, in responding to queries, activates 14 billion parameters out of a total of 142 billion. This approach seeks to match leading AI models while reducing training and inference costs. The dots.llm1 model is a product of RedNote's Humane Intelligence Lab. RedNote has 300 million active monthly users and recently opened a new office in Hong Kong. The company, which had a recent valuation of $26 billion, is expected to launch an initial public offering as soon as this year. RedNote claims that its dots.llm1 model outperformed other leading open-source models in Chinese language understanding, including Alibaba's Qwen2.5-72B-Instruct and DeepSeek-V3. The company has invested in large language model development since 2023 and has accelerated AI efforts in recent months with the launch of Diandian, an AI-powered search application on RedNote's main platform. South China Morning Post Reuters Chinese university team reports breakthrough in production of non-binary AI chip . In what is described as a world-first breakthrough, China has executed a large-scale application of non-binary AI chips, integrating its proprietary hybrid computing technology into aviation and industrial control systems, among other sectors. A team at Beihang University in Beijing merged binary and stochastic logic to enable unprecedented fault tolerance and power efficiency in intelligent control applications like flight systems and touch displays. The Beihang University team proposed a new numerical system combining traditional binary numbers with stochastic or probability-based numbers. According to Chinese media, the research advancement is the first unification of binary, traditional stochastic and hybrid stochastic number systems, providing a strong theoretical foundation for future hybrid probabilistic chip development. The chip incorporates in-memory computing algorithms, which minimize the energy-intensive data shuttling between memory and processors in conventional architectures, thus improving overall efficiency. The chip technology incorporates in-memory computing algorithms and features a system-on-chip (SoC) design, integrating various types of computing units to handle multiple tasks in parallel. South China Morning Post Anthropic adds ‘Claude Gov’ models to AI sector’s specialized tools for national security . Anthropic last week unveiled specialized AI models designed for national security customers. The "Claude Gov" models are designed to handle strategic planning, intelligence analysis, and operational support and were developed as a response to feedback from U.S. government clients. Already in use by some national security agencies, these tailored models handle classified content with access restricted to those working in secure environments. In addition to classified material, the models also feature a "refuse less" capability when interacting with restricted information. With the Claude Gov models, Anthropic joins other leading developers like OpenAI, Meta, and Google in offering AI products for defense and intelligence customers that process classified data and operate with language proficiencies key to the intelligence and security sectors. Ars Technica TechCrunch Anthropic Former NATO transformation chief looks ahead to key tech themes at NATO summit . Gen. Philippe Lavigne (Ret.), the former French NATO Supreme Allied Commander for transformation, has previewed topics that will be of acute interest at the late June NATO summit at The Hague. In an interview with DefenseOne, Lavigne highlighted the importance of NATO's digital transformation and multi-domain operations. He also noted that the addition of Sweden and Finland to the alliance has bolstered defense of the Baltic Sea, saying “it's the way they are organizing themselves as they are building a very, very strong area in the north of this alliance." Drawing on lessons learned from Russia’s war on Ukraine, Lavigne said that digital, multi-domain capabilities are in high demand. "This digital transformation is so important," Lavigne said, "because we need to sense, we need to understand, and act better and faster than our adversary." He also touched on the growing importance of space operations and drew attention to the need for increased defense spending in Europe: “We need these high, exquisite [military space] systems that are very, very complex. But we also need the mass—affordable mass. And then the money....the nations are increasing their defense spending, but it's not enough. It's why private investment funds are needed." DefenseOne Recently identified Russian cybercriminal group employing LockBit 3.0 ransomware. Russian companies have been hit with a series of ransomware attacks carried out by DarkGaboon, a Russian cybercrime group, since 2023. First identified by a Russian cybersecurity firm in January, the group has targeted Russian organizations across the banking, retail, tourism, and public services sectors. DarkGabbon was observed this spring deploying LockBit 3.0 ransomware, which is used by multiple cybercrime groups, against Russian targets. DarkGaboon's tactics include distributing phishing emails in Russian that appear to be urgent communications to financial department staff. If a successful system penetration is achieved, the group encrypts files using LockBit 3.0 and issues a ransom note containing contact email addresses. Individuals involved in the DarkGaboon group have not been identified, but sources say they are probably fluent in Russian. The Record Apple announces operating system overhaul, new access for developers . Apple on Monday announced an overhaul of its operating systems, focusing on incremental developments that serve as aids to everyday life. The company's software chief, Craig Federighi, said the company will open the foundational AI model used for some of its own features to third-party developers. Demonstrating how partners could improve Apple apps, Apple added image generation from OpenAI's ChatGPT to its Image Playground app. Apple's design overhaul of its operating systems centers on what it calls "liquid glass," where icons and menus are partially transparent. It will be found in operating systems for iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products. Other new features include a "Call Screening" function in which iPhones will automatically answer calls from an unknown number and ask the caller the purpose of their call. When the caller responds, the iPhone will display a transcription of the call and ring for the owner. Apple also said it will add live translation to phone calls. . Apple on Monday announced an overhaul of its operating systems, focusing on incremental developments that serve as aids to everyday life. The company's software chief, Craig Federighi, said the company will open the foundational AI model used for some of its own features to third-party developers. Demonstrating how partners could improve Apple apps, Apple added image generation from OpenAI's ChatGPT to its Image Playground app. Apple's design overhaul of its operating systems centers on what it calls "liquid glass," where icons and menus are partially transparent. It will be found in operating systems for iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products. Other new features include a "Call Screening" function in which iPhones will automatically answer calls from an unknown number and ask the caller the purpose of their call. When the caller responds, the iPhone will display a transcription of the call and ring for the owner. Apple also said it will add live translation to phone calls. Reuters