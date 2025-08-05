Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:25 America/New_York Tuesday, August 5

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Report for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Russia Abandons Missile Moratorium While Downplaying U.S. Submarine Deployment Amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

Acting NASA Head Accelerates Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030

Iran Seeking to Exploit UK Data Leak to Target MI6 and Afghan Allies

Israel Weighs Full Gaza Takeover as Cabinet Reassesses War Strategy Following Ceasefire Collapse

North Korea Deploys Third Navy Destroyer as Maritime Posture Expands

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now