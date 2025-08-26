Report for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

U.S. and Russia Weigh Energy Deals in Peace Talks as Ukraine’s Drone Strikes Cripple Oil Refineries and Trigger Fuel Shortages Across Russia

Trump Administration Weighs Sanctions on EU Officials Over Digital Services Act Amid Growing U.S.-Europe Tech Disputes

Trump and South Korea’s Lee Unveil Major Investment Deals While Weighing Trade Disputes and Renewed Engagement With North Korea

Maduro Deploys 15,000 Troops to Colombian Border as U.S. Warships Arrive in Caribbean Amid Escalating Tensions

Satellite Images Show China Parade Weapons Capable of US Strikes