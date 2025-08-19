Report for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Trump Signals Support for Security Guarantees for Ukraine as Kyiv Proposes $100 Billion Weapons Deal and Trilateral Summit With Putin Is Discussed

U.S. Deploys Warships and Forces Off Venezuela in Campaign Against Latin American Drug Cartels

Taiwan Tightens Citizenship Rules and Emphasizes Self-Defense as China Reasserts Claim Amid Trump’s Remarks

China Showcases Advanced Hypersonic Missiles, Drones, and Next-Gen Armor Ahead of Victory Day Parade in Beijing

Hamas Accepts Peace Proposal as Mediators Await Israel’s Response While Egypt Rejects Forced Relocation of Gazans and Defends Rafah Crossing