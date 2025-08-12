Report for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Trump Takes Over D.C. Police, Deploys National Guard

Trump to Meet Putin in Alaska Amid Land-Swap Peace Proposal for Ukraine, European Leaders Urge Ceasefire First

Finland Charges Russian-linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Crew with Undersea Cable Sabotage

China Releases Footage of DF-100 Supersonic Cruise Missile Capable of Striking U.S. Bases in Guam and Okinawa

Colombian Presidential Frontrunner Assassinated Months Before Election, Authorities Blame FARC Dissidents Amid Rising Violence and Record Cocaine Production