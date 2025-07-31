Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:30 America/New_York Thursday, July 31

​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Report for Thursday, July 31, 2025

Trump Sanctions Brazilian Justice, Imposes Tariffs Amid Tensions Over Bolsonaro Prosecution

Drug cartel operatives snuck into Ukraine for drone training

China and Russia to Conduct Joint Pacific Naval Drills Amid Tensions with U.S.

EU Nations Request €127 Billion for Joint Defense Procurement

Moldova Alleges Massive Russian Interference Ahead of Elections


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now