Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:24 America/New_York Thursday, July 24

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Report for Thursday, July 24, 2025

The West’s Insatiable Demand for Missiles Is Boosting U.S. Weapons Makers

China Engines Labeled as 'Cooling Units' Found Powering Russian Drones

US-EU Arms Pact Funds New Ukraine Aid Under Trump

Civilians killed as Cambodian and Thai soldiers exchange border fire, F-16 deploys

Ukraine, Russia make little headway in peace talks in Turkey

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now