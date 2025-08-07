Report for Thursday August 7, 2025

Trump and Putin Agree to Meet, Eye Trilateral Talks with Zelensky

New Arms Race Looms as “New START Treaty” Nears Expiration

Rubio Orders Diplomatic Push Against EU’s Digital Services Act

US Army Soldier Charged Under Espionage Act for Alleged Russian Intel Leak

North Korea Receives Russian Assistance to Modernize Nuclear Weapons Carriers