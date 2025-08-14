Report for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Trump, European Leaders Set Ukraine Ceasefire Red Lines as Putin Prepares Possible Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Test Ahead of Alaska Summit

European Military-Industrial Output for Ukraine Surpasses U.S. for First Time Since 2022 Invasion

China–U.S. Naval Confrontation Near Scarborough Shoal Marks First American Operation in Area in Six Years

U.S. Covertly Installs Tracking Devices in High-Risk AI Chip Shipments to Prevent Diversion to China

UK Secretly Suppressed Massive Afghan Refugee Data Breach for Nearly Two Years Under Superinjunction