7:43 America/New_York Monday, July 28

Report for Monday, July 28, 2025

U.S. Launches $151 Billion ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense Procurement

EU Cuts $1.7 Billion in Aid to Ukraine Over Anti-Corruption Concerns

Musk Ordered Starlink Shutdown During Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Taiwan Voters Reject Recall of China-Friendly Lawmakers

Sudanese Paramilitary RSF Forms Rival Government Amid Civil War

