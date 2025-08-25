Report for Monday, August 25, 2025

Trump Administration Ousts Top Military and Intelligence Leaders After Leak Contradicts Iran Strike Claims as Critics Warn of Politicization

US Weighs New Sanctions on Russia and Limits Ukraine’s Long-Range Strikes Amid Stalled Peace Talks

North Korea Tests New Air Defense Missiles and Condemns South’s DMZ Warning Shots as Provocations Amid U.S.-South Korea Drills

Interpol Operation ‘Serengeti’ Arrests 1,209 in Global Cybercrime Crackdown Across Africa and Recovers $97 Million

Palestinian Factions Begin Disarmament in Lebanon as Hezbollah Rejects Agreement and Warns of Civil War Risk