Report for Monday, August 18, 2025

Trump’s Signals Toward Russian Peace Terms Spur Coordinated European Backing for Zelensky in Washington

U.S. Deploys 4,000 Troops, Warships, and Submarine to Caribbean as Trump Militarizes Counternarcotics Strategy

Australia and the Philippines Launch Joint Military Drills Near South China Sea Amid Regional Tensions and Chinese Maritime Pressure

Chinese State Media Denounces U.S. Chip Tracking as a ‘Trojan Horse’ Surveillance Scheme in Escalating Tech Rivalry