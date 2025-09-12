Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

6:47 America/Chicago Friday, September 12

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES​THE AMERICAS​THE UKRAINE UPDATE​EUROPE​THE MIDDLE EAST​ASIA & OCEANIAAFRICA​​CYBER & TECH​REPORT INFO

Report for Friday, September 12, 2025

Report for Friday, September 12, 2025

Poland working with Ukraine, European allies to boost air defenses

Qatari PM visits Washington to discuss Israeli strike, Gaza ceasefire talks

China's newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait into South China Sea

Merz calls for supercharged German spy service

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025