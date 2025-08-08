Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:15 America/New_York Friday, August 8

​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Friday, August 8, 2025

Report for Friday August 8, 2025

Trump Drops Zelensky Meeting Condition as Kremlin Confirms Imminent Trump–Putin Talks

Israel Security Cabinet Approves Gaza City Takeover Plan

Cambodia Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for Mediating Ceasefire in Thailand–Cambodia Conflict

U.S. Brokers Armenia–Azerbaijan Peace Agreement with Strategic Corridor Lease

Trump Demands Intel CEO Resign Over China Ties

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now