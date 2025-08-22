Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

6:55 America/New_York Friday, August 22

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER, TECH & MARKETS ​REPORT INFO 

Report for Friday, August 22, 2025

Report for Friday, August 22, 2025

Putin Pushes NATO Neutrality, Donbas Concessions and Front-Line Freeze as Lavrov Disputes Zelensky’s Legitimacy

India Successfully Tests Agni-5 Nuclear-Capable Missile Amid U.S. Trade Pressure, Kashmir Clashes, and Regional Rivalries

Famine Declared in Gaza as Netanyahu Moves to Seize Gaza City

DNI Gabbard Restricts Five Eyes Access to U.S. Intelligence on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Belarus Considers Nuclear Capability for Polonez Systems Amid NATO Tensions, Seeks Modernization With Russian and Chinese Technology

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
NatSecEdge