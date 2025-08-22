Report for Friday, August 22, 2025

Putin Pushes NATO Neutrality, Donbas Concessions and Front-Line Freeze as Lavrov Disputes Zelensky’s Legitimacy

India Successfully Tests Agni-5 Nuclear-Capable Missile Amid U.S. Trade Pressure, Kashmir Clashes, and Regional Rivalries

Famine Declared in Gaza as Netanyahu Moves to Seize Gaza City

DNI Gabbard Restricts Five Eyes Access to U.S. Intelligence on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Belarus Considers Nuclear Capability for Polonez Systems Amid NATO Tensions, Seeks Modernization With Russian and Chinese Technology