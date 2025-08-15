Report for Friday, August 15, 2025

Trump and Putin to Meet One-on-One at Alaska Summit Amid U.S. Push for Ukraine Peace Deal, Security Guarantees, and Potential Nuclear Talks

Trump Administration Weighs U.S. Investment in Intel as Company Pursues $25B Chip Venture in China

Cyberattack on UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare Compromises Data of 192.7M in Largest U.S. Healthcare Breach

U.S.-Brokered Armenia–Azerbaijan Peace Deal Reopens Strategic Zangezur Corridor, Bypassing Russia and Iran to Link Europe and Asia