Report for Friday, August 1, 2025

Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing 'Reciprocal' Tariffs on 69 Countries

China Uses 'Dark Fleet' to Evade U.S. Sanctions and Import Iranian Oil

US and Ecuador Sign Intelligence-Sharing Pact to Combat Transnational Crime

Western Nations Condemn Iranian Intelligence Operations in Europe

El Salvador Approves Indefinite Presidential Re-election and Term Extension

