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Petraeus on Iran Endgame & Ukraine’s Drone War: What the Future of Conflict Looks Like

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Petraeus on Iran Endgame & Ukraine’s Drone War: What the Future of Conflict Looks Like play icon

What’s on The Cipher Brief’s Digital Channel

Former 5th Fleet Commander Explains the Iran Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz play icon

Former 5th Fleet Commander Explains the Iran Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz

Inside the Strait of Hormuz Crisis: U.S. Blockade, Iran’s Next Move & Global Oil Shock play icon

Inside the Strait of Hormuz Crisis: U.S. Blockade, Iran’s Next Move & Global Oil Shock

Inside the New Battlespace: CIA Veteran Glenn Corn on Ukraine, Iran, and the War Already Underway play icon

Inside the New Battlespace: CIA Veteran Glenn Corn on Ukraine, Iran, and the War Already Underway

What does modern warfare actually look like - on the ground? play icon

What does modern warfare actually look like - on the ground?

Inside Russian Intelligence: CIA Insider on Putin’s Playbook, Ukraine & the Next War play icon

Inside Russian Intelligence: CIA Insider on Putin’s Playbook, Ukraine & the Next War

ISIS Reawakens: Bondi Beach Attack Signals a New Terror Threat play icon

ISIS Reawakens: Bondi Beach Attack Signals a New Terror Threat

On the Front Lines of NATO: How Lithuania Sees the Iran War, Russia—and What Comes Next play icon

On the Front Lines of NATO: How Lithuania Sees the Iran War, Russia—and What Comes Next

Former CIA Officer on Iran War, Joe Kent’s Resignation & Rising Threats to the U.S. Homeland play icon

Former CIA Officer on Iran War, Joe Kent’s Resignation & Rising Threats to the U.S. Homeland

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: What the U.S. Isn’t Saying | Norm Roule Breaks It Down play icon

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: What the U.S. Isn’t Saying | Norm Roule Breaks It Down

The Strait of Hormuz Could Close: Admiral Stavridis Warns What Comes Next in the Iran War play icon

The Strait of Hormuz Could Close: Admiral Stavridis Warns What Comes Next in the Iran War

Retired U.S. Vice Admiral: Iran Miscalculated - Now the Battlefield Is Shifting play icon

Retired U.S. Vice Admiral: Iran Miscalculated - Now the Battlefield Is Shifting

Retired U.S. Admiral Warns: Iran’s Response Is Far From Over play icon

Retired U.S. Admiral Warns: Iran’s Response Is Far From Over

Former CIA Six-Time Station Chief Ralph Goff on Iran: Regime Change, Proxies & the Intel War play icon

Former CIA Six-Time Station Chief Ralph Goff on Iran: Regime Change, Proxies & the Intel War

U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations Against Iran - What Happens Next? play icon

U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations Against Iran - What Happens Next?

From a Bunker in Lviv: Ukraine’s Message to Moscow and the West play icon

From a Bunker in Lviv: Ukraine’s Message to Moscow and the West

Dispatches From Munich Security Conference with General David Petraeus play icon

Dispatches From Munich Security Conference with General David Petraeus

Evelyn Farkas from Munich: The Future of NATO, Ukraine’s Endgame, and the China Challenge play icon

Evelyn Farkas from Munich: The Future of NATO, Ukraine’s Endgame, and the China Challenge

The Future of Intelligence with Recorded Future Founder Dr. Christopher Ahlberg play icon

The Future of Intelligence with Recorded Future Founder Dr. Christopher Ahlberg