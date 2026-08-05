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Former CIA Iran Expert: US-Iran War in an "Operational Pause"- But Next Move Could Trigger Wider War

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Former CIA Iran Expert: US-Iran War in an "Operational Pause"- But Next Move Could Trigger Wider War play icon

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