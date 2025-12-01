NATO is Moving Closer to 'Gloves Off' in the Gray Zone

Subscriber+Members are invited to join us on Monday, December 8 at 2:30p ET for an exclusive virtual conversation on gray zone operations. After years of attacks that fall just under the threshold of traditional war, NATO is considering increasing their response to gray zone operations believed to be engineered by Russia. From drone incursions to sabotage to assassination attempts - The Cipher Brief’s Gray Zone Group led by Dr. Michael Vickers and former senior CIA Operations Officer Dave Pitts, is focusing on NATO’s response to the tactics that Russia is using in Europe as it fights a gray zone war.

Brought to you by The Gray Zone Group at The Cipher Brief.