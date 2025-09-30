Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

7:18 America/New_York Tuesday, September 30

​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES ​THE AMERICAS ​THE UKRAINE UPDATE ​EUROPE ​THE MIDDLE EAST ​ASIA & OCEANIA ​AFRICA ​CYBER & TECH ​REPORT INFO 

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Europe 'no longer at peace' with Russia, German leader Merz warns

Russia warns of escalation risk if U.S. sends Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Trump says Netanyahu agreed to U.S.-sponsored Gaza peace proposal

U.S. Government Appears Headed for a Shutdown

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025