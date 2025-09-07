Dead Drop: Week of September 8

SPEAKING OF ‘WOKE’ – Sources tell us that Air Force General Ken Wilsbach ’s staff was on a high-priority mission last week to remove a Facebook video that had been posted to the PACAF page a while back, that featured the general promoting the previous administration’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We can see why having that video out there might not be such a good idea for someone who is in the running to serve as the next Air Force chief of staff. What if Laura Loomer got a hold of that thing? Now, we hear that there more changes underway with the nomination of Gen. Thomas Bussiere to serve as vice chief being pulled on Friday so that the White House can decide whether Bussiere should be nominated for the chief role or asked to retire. We’d love to understand how these decisions are being made. But then, we bet both Wilsbach and Bussiere would, too.

ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS: If you get your news fix by reading The Cipher Brief’s Open Source Report , you learned last week about a rather explosive New York Times story headlined : “How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart.” Our Pentagon insiders tell us that if you get your news fix by reading the internal-military publication “Navy and Marine Corps Daily Media Report” thought - which is not available to us civilians - you wouldn’t have even known the story had been published. We’re not necessarily suggesting the Navy was burying the story or anything. In fairness to them – maybe The Cipher Brief’s Open Source team just sees the world from a much broader perspective.

SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS (OF COMMON SENSE): Despite our trying – we can’t give up mentioning the wacky mummerings being spouted by Tucker Carlson. We mean – how can you ignore what he said on Friday’s edition of “The Tucker Carlson Show” saying that given the opportunity, he would have apologized to Osama bin Laden’s family after the terrorist leader was deep sixed through the efforts of SEAL Team 6. It’s not that Tucker admired the fellow but Carlson’s condolences are just the decent thing to do - or so he says.





