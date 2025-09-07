Dead Drop: Week of September 8

BRING ON THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR: On Friday afternoon – as had been rumored for a while, President Trump rebranded the Department of Defense as the Department of War. That old name was just too “woke” he said. We’re gonna be honest - we’re not really seeing the logic here but SECDEF…err…SECWAR Pete Hegseth defended the change by saying the U.S. hasn’t won a major war since the Defense moniker was stuck on the Pentagon in 1947. (Huh?) With President Trump itching for a Nobel Peace Prize, we kinda think the timing could have been better, eh? But now that the U.S. is returning to more ‘warlike’ branding – we wonder if some U.S. allies will follow suit. The U.K., for example, apparently got ‘woke’ (see what we did there) long after the U.S. when in 1964, they merged their War Office (responsible for the Army) Admiralty (Navy) and Air Ministry (RAF) into the Ministry of Defence.
YOU KNOW WHO ELSE IS “WOKE” ON BRANDING? Overseeing all branches of the Russian Armed Forces is the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (which reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.) In China, there is a Ministry of Defense although they are subordinate to the Central Military Commission. And managing day-to-day military operations in North Korea is their “Ministry of Defence.”In Iran, the closest equivalent to the U.S. Department of War (nee: Defense) is the “Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.” Note: the Russian and North Korean conventions for translating spell it “defence” with a C like the Brits – which sounds kinda ‘woke’ to us.
SPEAKING OF ‘WOKE’ – Sources tell us that Air Force General Ken Wilsbach’s staff was on a high-priority mission last week to remove a Facebook video that had been posted to the PACAF page a while back, that featured the general promoting the previous administration’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We can see why having that video out there might not be such a good idea for someone who is in the running to serve as the next Air Force chief of staff. What if Laura Loomer got a hold of that thing? Now, we hear that there more changes underway with the nomination of Gen. Thomas Bussiere to serve as vice chief being pulled on Friday so that the White House can decide whether Bussiere should be nominated for the chief role or asked to retire. We’d love to understand how these decisions are being made. But then, we bet both Wilsbach and Bussiere would, too.
ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS: If you get your news fix by reading The Cipher Brief’s Open Source Report, you learned last week about a rather explosive New York Times story headlined: “How a Top Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission Into North Korea Fell Apart.” Our Pentagon insiders tell us that if you get your news fix by reading the internal-military publication “Navy and Marine Corps Daily Media Report” thought - which is not available to us civilians - you wouldn’t have even known the story had been published. We’re not necessarily suggesting the Navy was burying the story or anything. In fairness to them – maybe The Cipher Brief’s Open Source team just sees the world from a much broader perspective.
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS (OF COMMON SENSE): Despite our trying – we can’t give up mentioning the wacky mummerings being spouted by Tucker Carlson. We mean – how can you ignore what he said on Friday’s edition of “The Tucker Carlson Show” saying that given the opportunity, he would have apologized to Osama bin Laden’s family after the terrorist leader was deep sixed through the efforts of SEAL Team 6. It’s not that Tucker admired the fellow but Carlson’s condolences are just the decent thing to do - or so he says.LIGHTING A CIGARETTE & WAITING FOR THE SMOKE TO CLEAR: Questions continue to float around about the U.S. sinking of a boat off Venezuela on Tuesday. During a press event at the White House President Trump said: “We just, over the last few minutes, literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat, a lot of drugs in that boat. … These came out of Venezuela.” Adding “The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. …” The grainy video that was released showed what appeared to be a boat often called a “Go-Fast” or “Cigarette” boat. It is impossible to count the number of people onboard from that video, but the number looks fewer than 11. Subsequent administration statements said that the boat was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua which had been designated a “foreign terrorist organization.” In remarks to reporters, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the boat was “probably headed to Trinidad or some other country in the Caribbean” - which doesn’t exactly sound like an imminent threat. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that the U.S. has “absolute and complete authority” to kill suspected drug traffickers. Other legal and military experts question that. So far the Pentagon seems to have provided almost no details about where the attack happened, what methods were used, or what the underlying intelligence might be. But in their defense, they have probably been busy changing signs outside headquarters from “Defense” to “War.”
