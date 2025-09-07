Skip to content
Dead Drop: Week of September 8

BRING ON THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR: On Friday afternoon – as had been rumored for a while, President Trump rebranded the Department of Defense as the Department of War. That old name was just too “woke” he said. We’re gonna be honest - we’re not really seeing the logic here but SECDEF…err…SECWAR Pete Hegseth defended the change by saying the U.S. hasn’t won a major war since the Defense moniker was stuck on the Pentagon in 1947. (Huh?) With President Trump itching for a Nobel Peace Prize, we kinda think the timing could have been better, eh? But now that the U.S. is returning to more ‘warlike’ branding – we wonder if some U.S. allies will follow suit. The U.K., for example, apparently got ‘woke’ (see what we did there) long after the U.S. when in 1964, they merged their War Office (responsible for the Army) Admiralty (Navy) and Air Ministry (RAF) into the Ministry of Defence.

YOU KNOW WHO ELSE IS “WOKE” ON BRANDING? Overseeing all branches of the Russian Armed Forces is the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (which reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.) In China, there is a Ministry of Defense although they are subordinate to the Central Military Commission. And managing day-to-day military operations in North Korea is their “Ministry of Defence.”In Iran, the closest equivalent to the U.S. Department of War (nee: Defense) is the “Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.” Note: the Russian and North Korean conventions for translating spell it “defence” with a C like the Brits – which sounds kinda ‘woke’ to us.

