Dead Drop: Week of October 5

AND THE HORSE YOU RODE IN ON: On October 1, The Kyiv Post reported that Russian forces have begun training assault teams to conduct combat on horseback. And the horses were getting training too – so as not to be spooked by gunfire and explosions on the battlefield. A Russian military blogger bragged on Telegram that “Horses see well at night, don’t need roads to accelerate on the final approach, and their instincts can, reportedly, help them avoid mines.” And he added: “I am sure we will soon witness the historic return of the Russian cavalry to the ranks.” On Saturday, video was posted online showing a Ukrainian drone appearing to eliminate a Russian cavalry soldier standing next to his trusty steed. Despite their instincts, apparently horses can’t avoid drones.

MAN OVERBOARD: As last week drew to a close on a (mostly) closed government, Politico reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the civilian chief of staff for the Navy, Jon Harrison. At first blush, this just sounded like your typical Friday night firing. But then some folks started asking: if Harrison deserved the heave-ho, why wasn’t the Secretary of the Navy the one who tossed him over the side? The answer remains unclear. Politico said that the Pentagon confirmed Harrison’s departure with a spokesperson saying: “He will no longer serve as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of the Navy” adding “We are grateful for his service to the Department” (which apparently extends back only to early in the administration.) Harrison got deep-sixed just as the newly confirmed ( and quotable ) Under Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao was coming aboard. We’ve seen no sign that Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, who is a power user of social media, has commented in any way. Pentagon insiders speculate that Hegseth relishes wielding an axe (despite some past mishaps ) – and taking responsibility for the firing will send a signal to personnel throughout the service secretariats that he is more than ready to send them ashore.