Dead Drop: Week of November 9

DEEP STATE THREAT — No. Not THAT Deep State. According to an article on FoxNews.com , the next great national security threat may be swimming. Apparently, a new app that tracks “unidentified submersible phenomena” has logged more than 9,000 mysterious objects spotted underwater off U.S. coastlines and some defense analysts are taking notice. The sightings range from “metallic spheres” to “glowing triangles,” raising the question of whether these are foreign drones, deep-sea research gear or just really confused jellyfish. The objects have been dubbed “Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs)” - because – well, that’s clearly what they are. For those paying attention, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena that the U.S. Government has been slightly more forthcoming with the public about in recent years, includes reports of an object that flew through the air, quickly changed direction and then plunged into the sea. The FoxNews article quoted an author by the name of Kent Heckenlively (which is a heckuva good name if you ask us) as saying "I’m skeptical of alien stuff," but adding "I’m convinced that the government is lying to us."

HAUTE MESS: DGSE’S LUXURY INVESTMENT BACKFIRE: France’s spy agency, known to those who can’t speak French as the DGSE, reportedly lost millions from a secret “rainy-day” fund meant to keep operations running if the French state ever collapsed. Instead of stashing the cash safely, those holding the purse strings reportedly invested the money in a luxury-goods venture that flopped—badly. Now Bernard Bajolet, a former DGSE chief, is on trial over alleged heavy-handed tactics imployes while trying to recover the money, including alleged threats and surveillance of a businessman tied to the debacle. The fund was supposed to insure France’s spies against disaster—not cause one. Bajolet denies the charges.

PLAIN PLANES: NOT WHAT THE DHS ORDERED: Apparently, someone at the Department of Homeland Security got the bright idea of suggesting that their subordinates at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be ordered to buy ten Boeing 737 jet aircraft from the financially troubled Spirit Airlines. According to The Wall Street Journal , the notion was that if they had their own air force, DHS could speed up the deportation flow of alleged immigrants who are here illegally and could perhaps provide more VIP travel options for Secretary Kristi Noem and her staff. One problem though. Well, maybe two. ICE officials told DHS that Spirit didn’t own the planes that were targeted due to the airline’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings – and whoever WAS selling them – did not include engines in the purchase price (you’d think there be a sticker somewhere that said Engines Not Included). We’re not aviation experts but it seems that might slow you down. Reading between the lines though – the fact that this non-purchase landed in the media seems to suggest conflict between senior officials at DHS and ICE may be on the rise – even if those engine-less airplanes are not.

The Dead Drop is now updating throughout the week. There's just too much good gossip in the national security world for a once-a-week drop.

