Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Dead Drop: Week of November 9

CONVERTING UNIFORMS TO UPLOADS: Turns out the military isn’t just about drills and deployments anymore. Business Insider recently ran a three-part series about some military members making more from their side hustles of TikTok dances and viral videos than they get from Uncle Sam. The appropriateness and legality of some of this stuff is a bit fuzzy. But we can understand the attraction of the side gig. YouTube is not as likely as the feds of threatening to withhold your paychecks, after all. The latest article notes that “Military guidelines prohibit advertisements, but don't address newer ways influencers can make money — that includes speaking fees, referral codes, Venmo links, or payments from brands.” The services are wary. Navy Secretary John Phelan warned sailors and Marines recently that their online posts would be reviewed for political content, we guess because blatant political appeals is the province of their civilian leaders. But apparently, troops can mention their rank and even wear their uniforms in videos as long as they don’t imply that their message has official blessing. What kind of posts draw the most eyeballs? In an earlier story in the series, Business Insider pointed to a video called “Ms. Bikini Olympia Attempts the US Navy Physical Test which had 5.4 million views when last we checked. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Vargas starred in the first segment of the series. He reportedly reached about 25 million views a month on TikTok and Instagram.

MISSION: IMPAYABLE – CIA officers are pulling double duty without a paycheck too as the U.S. government shutdown holds the not-so-great title of the longest in history. CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis warned at a Washington lawyers’ conference recently that extended gridlock is straining mission-critical operations according to coverage of his comments by Bloomberg News. “While our officers have been committed to mission, the longer they go without pay, the longer we aren’t able to expend funds for critical mission needs, the greater the danger becomes,” Ellis said, marking the first public acknowledgment from Langley about the shutdown’s toll. Here’s an idea: maybe they can fund some intelligence operations by making some TikTok videos.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.