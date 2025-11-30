Dead Drop: November 30

THE WHITE HOUSE MAKES ITS OWN ‘NAUGHTY’ LIST: The White House launched a new page on the official White House website on Friday, calling out what it describes as media “offenders” - both by outlet and by the name of the reporter(s) - that they say have gotten the details around stories wrong. In addition to highlighting an “Offender of the Week”, they also offer an “Offender Hall of Shame” and an animated “Leaderboard” of declared offenders. If that’s not enough to scare the boots off of Santa, avid readers can also sign up for “Offender” email alerts. Who does the White House list atop the ‘Leadersboard’? Here’s a clue: It looks like Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos might be getting a stocking full of coal from the White House Santa this year. While President Trump has not been shy about calling out reporters for asking questions he doesn’t like, this takes it to a whole new level.

CODENAME 'INTELACCESS': For the first time ever in its decade of publishing national security insights from insiders, The Cipher Brief is offering a Black Friday Sale (that runs through Cyber Monday) for subscribers who are looking to 'gift' national security knowledge to friends and colleagues. We know, it sounds much more fun to brave crowded shopping malls for gift ideas - only to end up - after hours of fighting crowds and finding picked over deals - settling on yet another questionably attractive sweater, going home and pouring a stiff drink. Here are two good reasons why gifting a Cipher Brief subscription is a great idea this year: 1) You can customize the subscription level based on how much you like the recipient. Someone you really want to impress? Then the annual subscription will make a lasting impression. 2) Like the person a little less, but still want to appear to be the smartest gift giver they know? Gift a monthly subscription . The upside for both options is that the risk of your friends 're-gifting' this holiday present is incredibly low - which is more than we can say for that ugly sweater.