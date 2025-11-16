Skip to content
Dead Drop: November 16

COMMON SENSE IN ADVERTISING: Russia’s Federal Security Service claims to have recently foiled a plot that the FSB says was hatched by “British and Ukrainian spies” to convince Russian pilots to steal a MiG-31 carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. Sounds like a plausible idea, right? According to Reuters - which couldn’t independently verify Russia’s story - the FSB says Russian pilots were being offered $3 million for the hijacking but pointing out a significant downside. The Russians warned any pilots who might be contemplating a flight West to consider that the jet(s) could have been shot down over Romania, essentially characterizing the whole scenario as a “trick” that might get Russian defectors killed. Not to shoot holes in this whole idea - we’re not espionage experts or anything (though we do watch a lot of spy movies) but common sense tells us that welcoming those pilots and handing them a nice payout would make a much better future recruitment ad.

The Dead Drop is now updating throughout the week. There's just too much good gossip in the national security world for a once-a-week drop.

