Dead Drop: November 16

PARTIAL BLINDNESS IN THE FIVE EYES: Last week, when CNN reported that the UK had stopped sharing intelligence with the U.S. on the Caribbean because of unease about America’s war on speedboats, there was a variety of responses. Some experts lamented the damage done to the Five Eyes relationship while some administration supporters claimed either (a) it wasn’t true or (b) who needs intelligence from the Brits anyway? We were interested to see a story in The Economist that pointed out that Britain has been a player in the Caribbean for centuries and that just last year, their patrol vessel HMS Trent seized “£750m ($980m) of illegal drugs in the region.” That kinda blows a hole in the “Brits don’t have any intelligence we need” argument. But spies tell us that some British officials are worried that a surly U.S. administration may cut them off from some intelligence in other regions out of spite. C’mon. That would never happen.

WELL, AT LEAST THEY AREN’T GOING TO PAINT IT GOLD: The Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) located adjacent to the White House West Wing has long inspired differing tastes. Some people view the massive 137-year-old building as a charming example of French Second Empire style architecture, others, like Mark Twain, called it the “ugliest building in America.” But in any case, it has been home to a lot of history. Once housing the State Department, Navy Department and War Department (back when the War Department meant the Army - and before there was a Defense Department – which some folks now call the War Department.) Most Washingtonians have gotten used to the look – but not all. President Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that he’d like to rehab the place “cleaning, pointing, and painting” it white. The artist's image of the potential renovation ( shown here ) is quite stark. Had he been around to evaluate it, Mark Twain’s estimation of the building’s beauty might have sunk even lower. A group of preservationists went to federal court on Friday seeking to enjoin Trump from painting the town – or at least the EEOB part of it. If the urban renewal project goes forward – it is going to take a lot of paint. The EEOB is some 600,000+ square feet.

