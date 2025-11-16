Dead Drop: November 16

COMMON SENSE IN ADVERTISING: Russia’s Federal Security Service claims to have recently foiled a plot that the FSB says was hatched by “British and Ukrainian spies” to convince Russian pilots to steal a MiG-31 carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. Sounds like a plausible idea, right? According to Reuters - which couldn’t independently verify Russia’s story - the FSB says Russian pilots were being offered $3 million for the hijacking but pointing out a significant downside. The Russians warned any pilots who might be contemplating a flight West to consider that the jet(s) could have been shot down over Romania, essentially characterizing the whole scenario as a “trick” that might get Russian defectors killed. Not to shoot holes in this whole idea - we’re not espionage experts or anything (though we do watch a lot of spy movies) but common sense tells us that welcoming those pilots and handing them a nice payout would make a much better future recruitment ad.
The Dead Drop is now updating throughout the week. There's just too much good gossip in the national security world for a once-a-week drop.
PARTIAL BLINDNESS IN THE FIVE EYES: Last week, when CNN reported that the UK had stopped sharing intelligence with the U.S. on the Caribbean because of unease about America’s war on speedboats, there was a variety of responses. Some experts lamented the damage done to the Five Eyes relationship while some administration supporters claimed either (a) it wasn’t true or (b) who needs intelligence from the Brits anyway? We were interested to see a story in The Economist that pointed out that Britain has been a player in the Caribbean for centuries and that just last year, their patrol vessel HMS Trent seized “£750m ($980m) of illegal drugs in the region.” That kinda blows a hole in the “Brits don’t have any intelligence we need” argument. But spies tell us that some British officials are worried that a surly U.S. administration may cut them off from some intelligence in other regions out of spite. C’mon. That would never happen.
WELL, AT LEAST THEY AREN’T GOING TO PAINT IT GOLD: The Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) located adjacent to the White House West Wing has long inspired differing tastes. Some people view the massive 137-year-old building as a charming example of French Second Empire style architecture, others, like Mark Twain, called it the “ugliest building in America.” But in any case, it has been home to a lot of history. Once housing the State Department, Navy Department and War Department (back when the War Department meant the Army - and before there was a Defense Department – which some folks now call the War Department.) Most Washingtonians have gotten used to the look – but not all. President Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that he’d like to rehab the place “cleaning, pointing, and painting” it white. The artist's image of the potential renovation (shown here) is quite stark. Had he been around to evaluate it, Mark Twain’s estimation of the building’s beauty might have sunk even lower. A group of preservationists went to federal court on Friday seeking to enjoin Trump from painting the town – or at least the EEOB part of it. If the urban renewal project goes forward – it is going to take a lot of paint. The EEOB is some 600,000+ square feet.FLIGHT DELAY NEWS: No, we’re not talking about the problems caused by unpaid air traffic controllers not showing up to work during the government shut down. This one is about the release on Friday by Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, of records regarding the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan somewhere over the Pacific in 1937. Scientific American says the newly released documents include details regarding the search for Earhart, NSA records relating to her last known communications and even a 1960 letter from a woman who said that her mental telepathy showed that Earhart was still alive. In her release Gabbard said: “Delivering on President Trump’s promise, the release of the Amelia Earhart files will shine light on the disappearance of a beloved American aviator who has been at the center of public inquisition for decades.” She added that the release of the files demonstrates the administration’s transparency. We’re guessing this set of hidden files is not the one a lot of folks are buzzing about.
