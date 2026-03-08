Dead Drop: March 8-14

FRESH PRINCE OF KATHMANDU: As readers of The Cipher Brief’s March 3 Global Intelligence Report know, the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Nepal, wedged between the world's two most populous nations, just handed its government to a political party led by a former rapper. Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, is headed for the prime minister's office after his Rastriya Swatantra Party swept Nepal's first parliamentary election since last year's Gen Z uprising toppled the old government. Shah trained as a civil engineer before breaking through as one of Nepal's most prominent rappers, releasing music targeting corruption and inequality that later became anthems of the protests. Why should you care? Well, Nepal may not dominate your morning intelligence brief, but it sits at one of the most strategically contested crossroads on earth. Both Beijing and New Delhi will now have to figure out how to conduct high-stakes great-power diplomacy with someone who used to drop mixtapes. And in honor of the occasion, The Dead Drop (with a little assistance from AI) crafted a rap (add your out beat):

Xi and Modi show up with gifts and chai, wondering ‘who IS this new guy?’ He beat a Communist and a Congress hack, with a civil engineering degree and a rap. Try to gaslight him? Good luck with that - he spent years calling out corrupt fat cats. From the booth to the briefing room, mic to the throne, Nepal's got a new beat - and the vibe is his own.