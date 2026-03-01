Dead Drop: March 1-7

IRAN AMOK: If you read Friday’s Nightcap newsletter , then you already knew - just hours before the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks against Iran - that there were a number of signs that it may happen this weekend. A wave of attacks and retaliatory attacks has kept cable networks going 24/7 – but here are a few oddball items you might have missed:

LOOSE LIPS? On Friday afternoon, attorney Mark Geragos was reportedly chowing down at a well-known DC restaurant, Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab just before he was planning to go record a podcast from the bar with TMZ boss Harvey Levin . But four men sitting at a nearby table were talking loudly (as some tend to do in bars), with one of them saying quite confidently that the U.S. was going to bomb Iran “today.” Geragos says the men were dressed in business attire. Location matters: Joe’s is less than a quarter mile from the White House and it turns out that “Operation Epic Fury” launched just a few hours later. (In fairness, it was hardly the first time people in DC bars have bragged about getting bombed.)