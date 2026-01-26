Dead Drop: January 25 - 31

NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S ARMY (BUT IT COULD BE AGAIN): According to Military.com, Britain is considering a new law that would raise the military recall age to cover former service members who fall between the golden ages of 55 and 65. Officials are also reportedly considering changing the conditions for such a recall. Currently, the “Strategic Reserve pool” (as it is called) of former soldiers can only be called up if His Majesty’s government deems that “national danger, great emergency or attack in the UK” is imminent. But proposed new guidelines wouldn’t be so strict and might be employed if the government simply felt the need to make “warlike preparations.”

THE TURTLE WAS WHERE?? The Transportation Security Administration has released a list of the most unusual things snagged at U.S. checkpoints in 2025. They include a replica pipe bomb found in Boise complete with PVC pipes, wires, and a ‘C-4’ label. Relax though - it was declared a harmless prop. But seriously, what kind of person thinks it’s a good idea to pack that in your carry-on? Following closely behind in the ‘head scratching category’: travelers trying to hustle turtles through security in creatively shocking locations. One man at Newark Liberty was reportedly caught with a turtle stuffed in his pants while in Miami, a woman attempted to board her flight with two turtles taped to the inside of her bra. Her audacious shell game, according to previous reports, sadly cost one turtle its life. Other entries on TSA’s “Top 10” range from bullets hidden in chocolate containers to pills stuffed in shampoo bottles. Travel tip? Follow TSA’s advice offered up in a social media post last year: “OK friends, please - and we cannot emphasize this enough - stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security.” Jeez.