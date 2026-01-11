G7 GETS SHOVED TO THE CANVAS FOR WHITE HOUSE UFC NIGHT – In one of the era’s odder foreign-policy footnotes, France has quietly moved the 2026 Group of 7 summit back a day in the middle of June - so that the meeting of senior international leaders doesn’t butt heads with a White House-hosted Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event scheduled for June 14. June 14 also happens to be U.S. Flag Day and President Trump’s 80th birthday. The UFC showdown - a mixed martial arts spectacle usually confined to arenas - will set up an octagon on the White House’s South Lawn with room for about 5,000 spectators and with an overflow viewing party in the nearby Ellipse with room for another 85,000 more watching on big screens. The Guardian reports that officials in Paris say the change was the result of routine coordination between G7 partners, but the optics are just too tempting for an outlet like The Dead Drop, to let drop.

DOOMSDAY UBER: The Air Force’s E-4B “Doomsday Plane” touched down at LAX last week, delivering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for what the Pentagon described as routine “Arsenal of Freedom” events — and delivering other people a fresh debate over why a nuclear-war command post was needed for a domestic Los Angeles flight. Critics online quickly fixated on the price tag, circulating claims that the aircraft costs more than $370,000 an hour to fly. But that number reflects fully loaded lifecycle and readiness accounting - not the figures the Pentagon typically uses for flight operations. Other published DoD reimbursable rates and prior reporting put the E-4B’s flight-hour cost closer to $160,000 an hour, still expensive, just not apocalypse-level expensive. It’s unclear whether at that rate your first checked bag flies free. Adding to the intrigue of the Doomsday flight, online influencer and fledgling Pentagon press corps member Laura Loomer says she was along for the ride, posting on X that she accompanied Hegseth to Los Angeles and attended events with him. The Pentagon has not released a passenger manifest and has offered no explanation for why Nightwatch was the aircraft of choice. Perhaps all the other executive aircraft were tied up moving narco-dictators around and preparing for the invasion of Greenland.