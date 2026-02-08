CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? NO? GOOD: Denmark's intelligence service is apparently so concerned about foreign eavesdropping that they've told government officials and police to ditch their AirPods and go old school. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service issued warnings to stop using Bluetooth devices on phones, tablets, laptops, and similar devices “until further notice.” The Bluetooth blackout comes amid tensions over the Trump administration’s fixation on Greenland. Apparently, Copenhagen is worried that unnamed foreign intelligence services might be vacuuming up conversations from Bluetooth-enabled devices. The order actually was issued a couple of weeks ago – and the implications were celebrated in publications like “RT” – the publication formerly known as “Russia Today.”

MAYBE HE SHOULD HAVE USED BLUETOOTH: An unidentified 54-year-old Greek Air Force colonel reportedly has been arrested for allegedly spying for China. Authorities say they discovered he possessed what they are describing as a "special machine with software" designed specifically to photograph and transmit classified documents. Euro News cites Greek media as saying that the officer confessed after his arrest and says the case against him began “about two months ago when the CIA informed Greece's National Intelligence Service that a member of the Greek Armed Forces was leaking sensitive information concerning NATO issues to China.”