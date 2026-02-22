Dead Drop: February 22-28

HAVANA IS GOING DARK – JUST THE WAY BEIJING AND MOSCOW LIKE IT - As blackouts slash nighttime power across Cuba and the grid limps along at a fraction of its usual capacity, Chinese technicians are wiring up telecom networks and Russian engineers are “fixing” radar sites, all just 90 miles off the coast of Florida. The energy crisis, driven by the collapse of oil supplies and Mexico’s halted shipments, has turned Havana into a bargain-basement real estate deal for foreign intelligence services. Experts tell The Cipher Brief that China is quietly expanding its digital footprint with signals sites and network gear that give it a front-row seat to U.S. military activity from Florida to the Gulf. Russia, never really gone, is embedding itself in Cuba’s infrastructure and rotating forces through ‘friendly’ port calls. Seems like something worth watching for those who can see it.

THE HIGH COST OF BEING COOL - Michael Lynton, former CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, is looking back on the 2014 film The Interview (the 2014 Seth Rogen–James Franco comedy about killing Kim Jong Un) with deep regret. In an excerpt from his memoir published in the Wall Street Journal, Lynton said greenlighting the movie was the “biggest mistake of my career.” The fallout roughly 70 percent of Sony’s servers were hacked. Embarrassing and personal emails, scripts, and other personal data was then dumped. The believed culprit: North Korea. Lynton says his real failure was greenlighting the project “on the fly,” driven less by strategy and more by a “desire to belong.” He admits in his memoir that he wanted to run with the ‘cool kids’, the ones making “subversive” movies at the time. Lynton says he, along with his colleagues and his family, paid a very high price for his mistake. The cyberattack was deemed one of the worst in corporate history.

KNOW WHO YOU'RE WORKING FOR: According to The Record , a Ukrainian national was sentenced to five years in federal prison this week for helping North Korean IT workers steal American identities and land remote tech jobs at 40 U.S. companies. Prosecutors say the accused ran a website called "Upworksell.com" (not exactly a clandestine cover name) that supplied Pyongyang's operatives with up to 871 proxy identities, managed their freelance accounts, and helped funnel salaries back to North Korea's weapons programs. Prosecutors say he also bankrolled laptop farms in places like Virginia, Tennessee, and California so that workers logging in from the DPRK would appear to be dialing in from perfectly normal American locations. Here’s the rub: the Ukrainian national submitted a statement at sentencing saying that he finally read that North Korean soldiers were fighting alongside Russian forces who were killing Ukrainians (his own country). "The shame was unbearable," he wrote. "I carry the burden of being a traitor."

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly was in West Palm Beach last week - not working on her tan (which probably wouldn’t hurt) but moderating a conversation with Tom Keane, SVP of Engineering and head of the Connected Warfare Division at Anduril. It was part of the Defense Tech Leadership Summit hosted by AWS, Related Ross and Vanderbilt University. Keane drew a picture of what the future battlespace will look like – especially as warfighters face challenges related to connectivity in remote locations. For show and tell, AWS rolled out a camouflage-painted truck called Maverick that hosts a system developed by Anduril called MENACE-T. Sounds daunting. Menace is a fully integrated portable Command, Control, Comms and Computing system that allows a warfighter to communicate in environments that well, don’t exactly have great wifi. If you wonder what the future of warfare looks like, check out the Instagram post that Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern shared.

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY: France's DGSI is investigating what may be either a sophisticated espionage operation or the world's most elaborate excuse for not asking a coworker a question. A 19-year-old temporary worker at Dassault Aviation's Cergy facility (home to production of the Rafale fighter jet), was arrested after wearing camera-equipped smart glasses on the assembly line. His explanation: he photographed the aircraft cables as personal wiring references "so he wouldn't have to ask his colleagues," questions. We guess even with the glasses, he didn’t see the posted restrictions banning photography throughout the plant. Investigators have so far found no evidence the images were shared with a third party, though that possibility remains the focus of an ongoing probe.

