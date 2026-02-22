Skip to content
Dead Drop: February 22-28

WHAT WOULD PETRAEUS SAY? — More than 195K people (and counting) have now watched The Cipher Brief’s YouTube interview with former CIA Director General David Petraeus (Ret.). We caught up with the general in Munich earlier this month at the Munich Security Conference, just after he stepped off the train from Ukraine, (where he’s traveled some nine times since Russia’s full-scale invasion). In our very popular conversation, Gen. Petraeus offered new insights into Ukraine’s drone program, with an eye toward both the innovation that continues to happen in the battlespace (particularly in the no man’s land along the border) as well as where the industry is headed now that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has okayed the export of drones. It was fascinating to hear him explain how that one decision is expected to impact future wars and the impact it will also have on Ukraine's post-war security - assuming we ever get to a deal. Watch Petraeus' interview here.

THIS HAS GOTTA BE A NEW ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: A little birdie told us that the Aspen Security Forum, a summer forum hosted by a non-profit organization that takes place in (you guessed it) Aspen, Colorado each year has upped its price to $12,000 for an ASF Patron Pass this year. Sound a little steep for a national security conference? We thought so too, but then we heard that $7,000 is tax deductible and you even get a free dinner. Wonder what’s on the menu.

