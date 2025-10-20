Skip to content
State Secrets

White House Director: We Need a ‘Kill Web’ for Modern Warfare

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.

Sean Chenoweth has one of the most fascinating titles in government, Director of Cognitive Advantage at the National Security Council. Sean explains the concept of cognitive advantage, the challenges of measuring success, and talks about the 'Kill Web' concept, which highlights the interconnectedness of information and cognitive processes in modern warfare.

