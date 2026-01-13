What the Writer Found in the Spy Archive
Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly catches up with former BBC Correspondent and Author Gordon Corera to talk about the spy story he found in the archives: the subject of his new book, The Spy in the Archive: How One Man Tried to Kill the KGB as well as what he’s learned from decades of covering the world of espionage and his assessment of MI6’s new Chief.
