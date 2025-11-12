Two Generals and a Cyber Warning for America
State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.
Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly talks with two former directors of the National Security Agency and former Commanders of U.S. Cyber Command about the cyber threat from China, and just what they think Americans need to know. Retired General Tim Haugh – a new Cipher Brief Expert, spoke recently about the threat with 60 Minutes. He is now also working with investors and teaching at Yale University. And retired General Paul Nakasone is the founding director of the Institute for National Security at Vanderbilt University. Both men have a serious warning for America.
