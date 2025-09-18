







Former British diplomat and current Cipher Brief expert Tim Willasey-Wilsey is just out with a book called “The Spy and the Devil: The Untold Story of the MI6 Agent Who Penetrated Hitler’s Inner Circle” We’ll talk with him about the never before told story of Baron Wilhelm Von de Ropp, a German aristocrat, who became a British citizen and who spied on the Nazis for the UK from 1931 to 1939.The book is a deeply researched and documented work of history. “Bill de Ropp” as he came to be known had multiple personal meetings with Adolf Hitler and was credited in 1938 as providing at least 70% of MI-6’s German political intelligence.