Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NatSecEDGE Special Report
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Cover Stories: Spies, Books & Entertainment

The Person Who Wrote the Book on Writing Books

Cover Stories: Spies, Books & Entertainment is a new podcast from The Cipher Brief hosted by Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly and Cipher Brief Senior Book Editor and author, Bill Harlow exploring the entertainment side of espionage as well as non-fiction books and media on national security issues that are making a difference. Join us each week for new episodes with authors, former intelligence officers, actors, directors, television and movie producers, agents, publishers and more.



Have you ever wanted to write a book but not known where to start? We’ve got some answers for you. Jane Friedman, the author of “The Business of Being a Writer” joins us to explain the ins and outs of deciding what kind of publisher is right for your writing, how to approach a literary agent, what to include in a book proposal and much more. She offers author-wannabees a wealth of advice and resources on how to navigate the publishing landscape.

More Episodes
Dead Drop
Threat Conference 2025