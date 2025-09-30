The Person Who Wrote the Book on Writing Books









Have you ever wanted to write a book but not known where to start? We’ve got some answers for you. Jane Friedman, the author of “The Business of Being a Writer” joins us to explain the ins and outs of deciding what kind of publisher is right for your writing, how to approach a literary agent, what to include in a book proposal and much more. She offers author-wannabees a wealth of advice and resources on how to navigate the publishing landscape.