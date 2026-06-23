The National Security Lessons Hidden in For All Mankind

In today’s episode of the State Secrets Podcast, we explore how shows like *For All Mankind* not only entertain but also provoke thought about the future of space exploration and international relations.

Ronald Moore, the genius behind the show, shares how he imagined an alternate history where the Russians landed on the moon first, changing everything. This creative perspective challenges us to think about what could have been if history had taken a different path.

General Tim Hawk emphasizes the real implications of these narratives, blending Hollywood storytelling with genuine national security concerns. It’s a reminder that the stories we tell can shape our understanding of the world.