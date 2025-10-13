Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

State Secrets

Steve Blank has Mapped the Pentagon

State Secrets is a weekly interview podcast featuring Cipher Brief experts and national security leaders.



Silicon Valley Entrepreneur, Author and Stanford Professor Steve Blank has published a phone book of sorts for the Pentagon - at least when it comes to the trickier issue of understanding how the Pentagon buys things – which is a crucial component of future U.S. national security. Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly talks to Blank about his new ‘phone book’ for businesses trying to sell into the DoW.

More Episodes